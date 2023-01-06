Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Fawn on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Masked Singer 2023: Who is Fawn and what clues have we heard so far?

It’s back and it's weirder than ever… of course we’re talking about The Masked Singer.

The fourth series of the UK show kicked off on New Year’s Day, with a new bunch of characters hiding behind some very unusual costumes.

And the celebs behind the costumes are hoping to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan and make it all the way to the final.

One character who has already caught the eye of viewers is Fawn. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Fawn on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Fawn? Clues and theories so far

Fawn is a wide-eyed deer and the costume includes a brown and white spotted jacket and trousers with furry leg warmers, as well as a matching bow on their head.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

"They were Fawn to be wild - it's Fawn!"

One name that has already been thrown around is famous salsa dancer Marc Anthony who previously rescued a deer and named him Bamboo.

Another big name suggested is Stacey Solomon who has previously opened up about her love of deer.

The Masked Singer judges 2023. Picture: ITV

After coming across a herd in her garden, she wrote on Instagram: "Deer make me so emotional. I just think they are so special aren't they. And they always feel like a hidden secret. I felt so lucky to see them this morning just roaming around.

"I only ever see them across the road or something when we visited Grandma in the Forest of Dean so they just seem so special and make me think of special memories."

Despite us not knowing much yet, fans of the show are already predictio Fawn could be in the final.

“I am putting my bet on Fawn winning,” one person said, while another added: “Fawn and Otter are my two favourites so far.”

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.