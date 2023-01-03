Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

The Masked Singer 2023: Who is Phoenix and what clues have been given so far? Everything you need to know...

If you’re looking for a reason to stay in this weekend, watching The Masked Singer is the perfect way to spend your Saturday evening.

This time around, there are some incredible characters hoping to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Including the very beautiful Phoenix who has already shown off their singing skills.

So, which celebrity is behind the Phoenix costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Phoenix on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Phoenix? Clues and theories so far

Phoenix took to the stage with Get Lucky by Daft Punk during week one and left the judges baffled as to who could be behind the mask.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

They are ‘hot’ and have risen from the ashes

They know how to follow a trail

"I'm all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I've been a catchphrase."

They are good at reinventing themselves

As a child they were very quiet

David Tennant could be Phoenix on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

Several names have been suggested for Phoenix, with judge Jonathan guessing David Tennant from the way he walks.

Davina said Nicholas Hoult and Mo said Joe Sugg as he saw that Joe's family survived the fire of London, while Rita Ora said Jason Orange from Take That.

Some fans have said Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson, while Michael Ball’s name has also been thrown into the mix.

The Masked Singer 2023 contestants. Picture: ITV

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.