Who are Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who are Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer series 4? See all the latest clues and hints...

The Masked Singer fans rejoice, because the show is back and it’s better than ever.

There are plenty of weird and wonderful characters hoping to take the crown in 2023 and impress judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

And one of the costumes competing this time around is a duo disguised as Cat and Mouse.

So, which celebs are behind the Cat & Mouse mask and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who are Cat & Mouse? Clues and theories so far

Cat and Mouse took to the stage in week one with Anything You Can I Do (I Can Do Better) by Irving Berlin.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

The number 200,000,000

They are no stranger to legalities and get right to the case

They know how to spin out a tale

Five different jars of spices lined up

“I'm on the case, I'm not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some jade”

Many fans of the show think the double act are a married couple with guesses including Heart's very own Emma Bunton and partner Jade Jones.

Other guesses include Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie, meanwhile judge Jonathan said Geri Horner for Mouse.

Davina said Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard while Mo thought Cat and Mouse could be David Walliams and Matt Lucas, and Rita predicted McFly’s Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna.

Is Susanna Reid Cat on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.