Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

3 January 2023, 07:37 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 13:20
The Masked Singer UK: Everything we know about who Jellyfish is - including clues it's Kym Marsh...
The Masked Singer is back with a brand new series this January and it’s better than ever.
And one character hoping to take home the trophy in 2023 is Jellyfish, who was the second person to perform for judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
So, who is behind the Jellyfish mask and what clues have already been on? Here’s what we know…
Jellyfish was the second star to take to the stage and impressed the audience and judges with an incredible performance of Sweet Child O'Mine.
See the full list of clues and hints here:
Now fans of the ITV show are convinced they know who is behind the Jellyfish mask, guessing it’s Strictly Come Dancing and Coronation Street star Michelle Connor.
One viewer said on Twitter: “Jellyfish is Kym Marsh (as her character from Coronation Street was called Michelle) #MaskedSingerUK.
"Michelle Connor from Corrie played by @msm4rsh. Jellyfish is Kym!! #MaskedSingerUK."
A third said: "Kym Marsh played Michelle Connor in Corrie #MaskedSingerUK Jellyfish.”
While a fourth added: "Morning TV? Kym Marsh hosts Morning Live, Knitting is Kym Marsh #MaskedSingerUK."
The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.
We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.