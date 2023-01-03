The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK? Here's the full list of celebrities...

The Masked Singer UK is back and there are plenty of weird and wonderful costumes to uncover.

The ITV show sees a bunch of mystery celebs don bonkers costumes and perform a song to a live audience and panel featuring Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross.

We don't find out who each celeb is until they're eliminated, and the panel and viewing public are tasked with guessing who is behind the mask.

Here are all the celebs that were unveiled this season…

Chris Kamara has been unveiled on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Ghost

Chris Kamara was unmasked as Ghost on The Masked Singer in the first elimination.

The football pundit said he had done the show for his grandchildren, admitting he didn’t tell anyone about his appearance on the show.

“My grandkids, we'll sit around together and they’ll have no idea,” he said.

“They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around!'

He added: “I did it for the grandkids. I want to see the surprise on their faces when they see me unmasked on the show.

“Not even my wife knows so it’s going to be a surprise for the whole family. I’m not the best at keeping secrets so I’m not sure what will shock them most, taking part in the show or keeping it a secret.”

Some clues that hinted to Chris’ identity included that he previously released two albums and has dueted with stars such as Robbie Williams and Danny Jones.

No one guessed Chris was behind the mask, with the judges predicted it could have been John Bishop and Iain Stirling.

