Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden shares emotional cancer update

Amy Dowden has taken to Instagram to update fans on her cancer journey. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Amy Dowden

By Hope Wilson

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has shared an update on her cancer journey.

Amy Dowden, 32, was first diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer earlier this year.

Since then she has been documenting her cancer journey on social media, aiming to raise awareness for the disease.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to share an update with her 439K followers.

Amy said: "I’ve decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through.

Amy shared an emotional post detailing her chemotherapy. Picture: Instagram/Amy Dowden

"Port fitted! Wasn’t looking forward to it. Wasn’t easy… my veins! Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks snd allow me to dance when I feel well enough.

"A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo ( I believe, I’m no dr!) Rrrrrrright that’s ✔️done!"

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is keen to raise awareness of the disease. Picture: Instagram/ Amy Dowden

The post was flooded with support with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez adding, "🙏🏻💛💛 you got this Amy" as well as former Strictly star James Jordan posting, "Sending love ❤️ Strength and healing prayers 🙏".

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse showed her love by commenting, "❤️ thinking of you. Sending love and I am very sure you are inspiring and giving courage to everyone ❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾".

Amy Dowden first joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Picture: Getty

Amy first discovered a lump in her right breast in April this year when she was on holiday with her husband Ben.

She was then diagnosed with grade 3 cancer and has been receiving treatment since.

