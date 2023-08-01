Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden shares emotional cancer update
1 August 2023, 13:11
Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has shared an update on her cancer journey.
Listen to this article
Amy Dowden, 32, was first diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer earlier this year.
Since then she has been documenting her cancer journey on social media, aiming to raise awareness for the disease.
The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to share an update with her 439K followers.
- Listen on Global Player: Dirty Mother Pukka with Anna Whitehouse, each week she uncovers the highs and lows of the humans behind the big names. Unfiltered. Unashamed. Unapologetic.
Amy said: "I’ve decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through.
"Port fitted! Wasn’t looking forward to it. Wasn’t easy… my veins! Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks snd allow me to dance when I feel well enough.
"A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo ( I believe, I’m no dr!) Rrrrrrright that’s ✔️done!"
The post was flooded with support with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez adding, "🙏🏻💛💛 you got this Amy" as well as former Strictly star James Jordan posting, "Sending love ❤️ Strength and healing prayers 🙏".
Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse showed her love by commenting, "❤️ thinking of you. Sending love and I am very sure you are inspiring and giving courage to everyone ❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾".
Amy first discovered a lump in her right breast in April this year when she was on holiday with her husband Ben.
She was then diagnosed with grade 3 cancer and has been receiving treatment since.
Read More
- Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment
- Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32
- Why Aljaž Škorjanec leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years