How old was Jade Goody when she went on Big Brother and what year did she go on CBB?

Jade made a name for herself on Big Brother in the noughties. Picture: Big Brother

Jade Goody was one of the biggest stars to come out of Big Brother, here's all you need to know about her time on the show.

Big Brother's Best Bits are currently re-airing and it's sent everyone on a trip down memory lane, remembering all of their favourite characters and seasons from the iconic show.

One of those iconic contestants was Jade Goody, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2009.

The Londoner brought a smile to everyone's faces back on her series in 2002, and was one of the first every 'reality stars'.

Jade was shot to fame on BB. Picture: YouTube

How old was Jade Goody on series 3 of Big Brother?

Jade's claim to fame came about when she was only 21-years-old, appearing on the third series of Big Brother in 2002.

The former dental nurse gained wide recognition for her lack of general knowledge and raucous personality.

She finished in fourth place.

What year did Jade compete on Celebrity Big Brother?

Following her time on the original BB in 2002, Jade had many years of being in the public eye and appearing on a variety of shows, but she was catapulted back to the front pages of the tabloid after she made her return to the BB house.

This time around, it was for Celebrity Big Brother series 5 - which aired in 2007 - a whopping five years after the star initially got her big break.

Jade entered the BB house with her mum Jackie and her boyfriend Jack Tweed, and the trio were *quite* controversial.

Jade pictured with Davina McCall in 2002. Picture: PA

She was evicted on day 17, relatively early on and received major backlash from the public and the press for her and her mum's racial attacks on actress Shilpa Shetty.

In an interview with Davina McCall shortly afterwards, Goody said she was "disgusted with myself" after seeing a video of the alleged bullying.

What other shows did Jade appear on?

After her initial appearance on BB in 2002, Jade was offered a number of huge television deals.

She had her own reality show, What Jade Did Next, appeared on Bo' Selecta! a few times, and also competed in reality show Back To Reality.

Jade's Salon, Just Jade and Jade's P.A, were just a few of the shows the star fronted between 2002-2007.

Following her time on CBB5, she then appeared on You Can't Fire Me, I'm Famous, Living with... Jade, Jade's Progress, Jade: Bride to Be and Jade's Wedding.