Ant McPartlin welcomes first child with with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

14 May 2024, 16:34

Ant McPartlin has become a father for the first time
Ant McPartlin has become a father for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@antanddec/Getty

Ant McPartlin has become a father for the first time, after welcoming a child with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin, 48, and his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, have welcomed their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Ant shared the happy news, writing: "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess! ❤️"

The Britain's Got Talent host shared a sweet image of him holding the newborn, with his family tree tattoo showing the names of his step-daughters and dogs on full display.

Fans were quick to flood his comments with positive messages, wishing him and Anne-Marie well.

Ant McPartlin shared and image of himself with his newborn
Ant McPartlin shared and image of himself with his newborn. Picture: Instagram/@antanddec

One user wrote: "Gorgeous name. Congratulations 😍"

A second added: "Welcome to the world Wilder ❤️❤️ congratulations mom, dad, poppy & daisy!"

While a third stated: "Beyond happy for my two beautiful friends and your lovely family ❤️"

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

