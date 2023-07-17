Inside Olly Murs' fairytale fairground wedding with ferris wheel and private plane

17 July 2023, 10:29

Olly Murs had an incredible wedding this weekend

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank had a beautiful wedding with fairground rides and a vintage car on an island in Essex.

Olly Murs fans got a sneak peek into his wedding over the weekend as he tied the knot with Amelia Tank.

The couple treated their friends and family to an amazing day as they turned Osea Island in Essex into a magical fairground.

Olly's best mate Mark Wright confirmed the happy news by posting a photo with the groom on his Instagram page.

The Heart presenter also shared a video of the incredible festival themed setting, which showed a plane flying across the sky with a banner that read: "Olly & Amelia Just Married."

Mark Wright shared photos from Olly Murs' big day
Mark Wright shared photos from Olly Murs' big day. Picture: Instagram

He wrote: "Celebrating this one @ollymurs and @tankintraining wedding day. Love you both x."

In other photos, a silver vintage car was pictured being transported by a trailer while the band arrived in a sea taxi to the island.

There was also a ferris wheel, teepee lounge area, merry-go-round, a stage for performers and even on-site loos.

The incredible day was dubbed ‘Murs fest’ and even had DJs, fire pits and many guests to cover the guests from the rain.

Plane message celebrates Olly Murs' marriage to Amelia Tank

Olly is yet to post about the wedding yet, but has previously opened up about what was expected for the big day.

He said: "I’m a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I’d be the opposite. Amelia will sit me down and go, ‘Look, we’ve decided on this’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Get rid of that, change that, move that’.

"I didn’t know I cared so much about what the flowers look like but, honest to God, if I’m reincarnated, I’m coming back as a florist."

Olly and Amelia have been together since 2019
Olly and Amelia have been together since 2019. Picture: Instagram

He added: "I didn’t realise how much I would love picking what the plates are going to look like, the glasses.

“There’s a lady helping us plan the wedding and I said to her, ‘I don’t want ugly chairs, you know those horrible school chairs that are horrendous’. She said, ‘Olly, I’ve been doing this for a long time…”

Olly began dating his bodybuilder Amelia in 2019 and popped the question 18 months ago.

