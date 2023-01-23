Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan give glimpse inside £3.5m Essex mansion

23 January 2023, 12:53 | Updated: 23 January 2023, 12:56

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been sharing glimpses of their huge Essex mansion over the past year.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan moved into their stunning Essex mansion last year.

And the couple have been busy showing fans a glimpse of the beautiful building, including a gym and sauna.

In one video on their joint Instagram account, you can see the living room complete with a huge cream sofa which spans the whole length of one of the walls in their home.

The L-shaped piece has plenty of cushions in a matching colour and is big enough for the whole family.

The dining room in Mark Wright's house
The dining room in Mark Wright's house. Picture: Instagram
Mark Wright and Michelle's L-shaped sofa
Mark Wright and Michelle's L-shaped sofa. Picture: Instagram

There’s also a circular coffee table in a nude shade with a candle and books on top.

Elsewhere in the mansion, there's a beautiful long dining table with matching grey chairs.

To add a touch of glamour, a huge light hangs from the ceiling at the centre of the table, while the couple chose a dark wood side table with a modern lamp to accessorise the room.

Making the most of the big windows, Mark and Michelle opted for another round table downstairs with the same chairs, perfect for a less formal meal.

Mark Wright's house has a gym downstairs
Mark Wright's house has a gym downstairs. Picture: Instagram

With the couple enjoying their workouts, there is a fully stocked gym complete with machines and weights lining up against the walls.

As we head upstairs, the master bedroom is stunning with a huge bed that even has a TV coming out from beneath it.

Showing off the amazing technology, Mark told his followers: “One of our favourite things about our house is the view from our bedroom.

“Wasn’t going to block that with a tv…. But we need a tv in our bedroom….”

Mark Wright's huge master bedroom
Mark Wright's huge master bedroom. Picture: Instagram

The space has cream carpets, matching walls and a black door to keep things simple.

If you thought the bedroom was stunning, the bathroom is even better.

The room has his and hers sinks, matching light-up mirrors, a free-standing bathtub and a huge walk-in shower with glass screen.

Elsewhere, there is also a bar, a huge outdoor swimming pool and beautiful landscaped grounds.

