Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

14 December 2022, 11:02

Things are getting very Christmassy at Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house this week.

The whole country was covered in snow this week, with many people forced to stay at home.

But Heart’s very own Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan have been making the most of the cold weather at their huge Essex mansion.

Taking to Instagram, Mark posted a photo of his beautiful £3.5million home surrounded by the white stuff.

"Wow!! Always wanted to see our home in the snow. It’s certainly snowed here," he told his followers.

Mark Wright has revealed his house in the snow
Mark Wright has revealed his house in the snow. Picture: Instagram

Sharing another photo on their joint Instagram account, the view from one of their back windows looks stunning.

Mark and Michelle, both 35, wrote: "Don't you think the box sash make it look even more Christmassy?"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Well this is all the home alone feels 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 stunning!!!!!”

“There is your Christmas Card for next year. Looks amazing 🤩,” said another, while a third added: “Beautiful 🤩 your hard work has paid off guys 👍 Well done this is picture perfect could be a Christmas card 👍😘enjoy your Beautiful New home 🏡👍”.

Mark and Michelle hired a team of professionals to turn their home into a winter wonderland this year.

Mark Wright has shared a photo of his house in the snow
Mark Wright has shared a photo of his house in the snow. Picture: Instagram

They hung lights below the roof, while a giant wreath was attached to the top of the structure.

The festive decorations don’t stop there, as the grand double door entrance has two Christmas trees either side of the entrance.

Inside, Mark also revealed the most beautiful tree covered in fairy lights and glittering baubles with big presents underneath.

Captioning the snap, Mark thanked the company that helped out, writing: “And there we have it. Christmas 2022 has begun at @wrightyhome Smashed it again @elementshomegarden [sic]”.

"We are so happy. Always wanted to decorate the outside of our home.

"Christmas is so special to us and this means the world. We are so grateful.

"Big thank you to @4.seasonevents for coming all the way down and creating this magic."

