Mark Wright shows off incredible kitchen in £3.5million Essex mansion

By Naomi Bartram

Mark Wright has shown off the stunning kitchen of his £3.5million Essex mansion this week.

The Heart presenter moved into his dream home with wife Michelle Keegan last year, which comes complete with a swimming pool and sauna.

And now, Mark has given fans a glimpse inside the kitchen while whipping up some blueberry pancakes.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Mark could be seen standing in the kitchen with a mix of black and glass cupboards behind him.

Mark Wright has a beautiful new kitchen. Picture: Instagram

There’s also a large island which has a dark wood countertop, lights under the cupboards and white floor tiles.

And the glamour doesn’t stop in the kitchen as elsewhere in the house, there’s also a bar, mini nightclub, gym and even a spa.

Earlier this month Mark shared more photos of the interior including a modern dining room, complete with a round marble table and beige shearling chairs.

There are also wall-to-ceiling length windows, letting in natural light, as well as statement light fixtures.

Mark Wright's huge master bedroom. Picture: Instagram

As we head upstairs, the master bedroom is stunning with a huge bed that even has a TV coming out from beneath it.

Each of the property’s four other bedrooms also have their own en-suite bathrooms, while three of them even have dressing rooms.

At the back of the house it has an epic swimming pool, sun loungers and beautiful green lawns.

Mark and Michelle moved into the house six months ago and it is now said to be worth a huge £3.5million after two years of renovation work.

The pair bought the property in October 2019 for £1.3million before they began knocking it down in July 2020 to rebuild their own mansion.

Opening up about the property on This Morning, Mark said: "It's basically all done. There's a few snagging bits of doing. I've got to finish the garden. But it's been a very very stressful time.

"But at the same time, really fun and, yeah, lovely."

When asked by Philip Schofield if he would ever renovate a house again, Mark replied: "I say no, but when I've sat down in here before we started you both said you will, and look who knows.

My dad was in charge of the building, so if I ever did it again, I know that I've got him. He's there."It's very important to have someone who's got your best interest at heart."

