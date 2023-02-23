Mark Wright shows off incredible kitchen in £3.5million Essex mansion

23 February 2023, 11:31 | Updated: 23 February 2023, 11:38

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have given a glimpse of their incredible Essex home, including the massive kitchen...

Mark Wright has shown off the stunning kitchen of his £3.5million Essex mansion this week.

The Heart presenter moved into his dream home with wife Michelle Keegan last year, which comes complete with a swimming pool and sauna.

And now, Mark has given fans a glimpse inside the kitchen while whipping up some blueberry pancakes.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Mark could be seen standing in the kitchen with a mix of black and glass cupboards behind him.

Mark Wright has a beautiful new kitchen
Mark Wright has a beautiful new kitchen. Picture: Instagram

There’s also a large island which has a dark wood countertop, lights under the cupboards and white floor tiles.

And the glamour doesn’t stop in the kitchen as elsewhere in the house, there’s also a bar, mini nightclub, gym and even a spa.

Earlier this month Mark shared more photos of the interior including a modern dining room, complete with a round marble table and beige shearling chairs.

There are also wall-to-ceiling length windows, letting in natural light, as well as statement light fixtures.

Mark Wright's huge master bedroom
Mark Wright's huge master bedroom. Picture: Instagram

As we head upstairs, the master bedroom is stunning with a huge bed that even has a TV coming out from beneath it.

Each of the property’s four other bedrooms also have their own en-suite bathrooms, while three of them even have dressing rooms.

At the back of the house it has an epic swimming pool, sun loungers and beautiful green lawns.

Mark and Michelle moved into the house six months ago and it is now said to be worth a huge £3.5million after two years of renovation work.

The pair bought the property in October 2019 for £1.3million before they began knocking it down in July 2020 to rebuild their own mansion.

Opening up about the property on This Morning, Mark said: "It's basically all done. There's a few snagging bits of doing. I've got to finish the garden. But it's been a very very stressful time.

"But at the same time, really fun and, yeah, lovely."

When asked by Philip Schofield if he would ever renovate a house again, Mark replied: "I say no, but when I've sat down in here before we started you both said you will, and look who knows.

My dad was in charge of the building, so if I ever did it again, I know that I've got him. He's there."It's very important to have someone who's got your best interest at heart."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine

‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

Lifestyle

Sam Faiers has opened up about her winter holiday

Sam Faiers sparks debate after complaining about first class flight home from holiday

Ranvir Singh has replaced Lorraine Kelly while she recovers from her illness

Lorraine Kelly replaced again as illness forces her to miss another show

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a mini dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral pinafore dress from Oasis
Laura Anderson has shared a statement

Pregnant Laura Anderson breaks silence on split from Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together later this year

Laura Anderson's dig at ex Gary Lucy as she 'changes baby's name' in post

EastEnders actor Kellie Bright shares game-changing theory on Christmas murder

EastEnders actor Kellie Bright shares game-changing theory on Christmas murder

TV & Movies

Spain becomes first European nation to pass law permitting 'menstrual leave'

Spain becomes first European country to pass law for 'menstrual leave'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable new photo of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable new photo of daughter Belle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt by Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi skirt by Phase Eight
Bill Kenwright starred in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Bill Kenwright's life 50 years after Gordon Clegg role

TV & Movies

Some supermarkets are rationing fruit and vegetables

Full list of supermarkets rationing fruits and vegetables due to shortages

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult

Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50