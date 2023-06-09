Mark Wright builds incredible swimming pool in garden of £3.5m mansion

By Naomi Bartram

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright is building an amazing swimming pool in the garden of his £3.5million Essex mansion.

The Heart presenter - who shares the Essex home with wife Michelle Keegan - has been keeping fans up to date after taking on the huge building project.

In some brand new photos, Mark shared videos of a JCB which could be seen carefully positioning the concrete base of the pool.

With the sun shining in the background, it was then lowered into the ground as Mark could be heard shouting ‘come on baby’ in the background.

Mark Wright shared a video of his new swimming pool. Picture: Instagram

Mark Wright shared a picture of his nan in the sun. Picture: Instagram

He went on to share a photo of his Nanny Irene looking out at the unfinished pool, with the caption: “Nanny Irene watching and planning her first dip in a few weeks.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Mark and Michelle were one step closer to creating their dream home after starting work on the pool.

Building on the new garden pool started in February and should hopefully be done just in time for the summer months.

This comes after Mark and Michelle gave fans a peek into their incredible his and hers wardrobe.

Mark Wright previously shared a photo of his house in the snow. Picture: Instagram

Showing off the new dressing room, they started with a 'before' image of the room which was a building site and completely empty, before Mark clicked his fingers in front of the camera.

The stunning room has white walls, cream carpets, lots of mirrors and sleek fitted wardrobes, as well as two huge shoe closets full of the couple’s designer footwear.

Mark wrote in the caption: 'His and hers and a dream for us brought to life by the incredible @taylorbespoke.'

The couple bought the home for £1.3 million in October 2019 and it was revealed in January 2020 that they planned to rip it down to create a lavish new house with 'classical design'.