Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible lounge as couple show off new sofa

Mark Wright shows off living room pillow transformation in lavish mansion

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan shared a glimpse at their huge new sofa complete with plenty of scatter cushions.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been keeping fans updated on their incredible Essex mansion over the past year.

The couple started renovations when they bought the house back in 2019 for £1.3million.

And after working hard on their dream home, the couple showed off their finished living room sofa area this weekend.

Keeping to their luxurious theme throughout, the cream corner sofa was finished with a sea of scatter cushions in the same shade.

Mark Wright has showed off his new sofa. Picture: Instagram

“Scatter cushions finishing our living room sofa perfectly,” read the caption alongside.

The sofa and pillows are from Bella Home, with their cushions ranging from £35 each to £65 each for the fringed pieces.

Elsewhere in the room there is a small round coffee table, matching chandelier and wood side table.

“Looks beautiful 😍,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Mate, that is opulent living. Absolutely love this room 👍”.

A third wrote: “Beautiful! Of course it’s a home & homely! You’ve done an amazing job & should be so proud of yourselves 🤍🤍”, while a fourth added: “Absolutely stunning 😍😍😍”.

The dining room in Mark Wright's house. Picture: Instagram

Mark Wright's house has a gym downstairs. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere in the mansion, there's a beautiful long dining table with matching grey chairs, as well as a huge light which hangs from the ceiling at the centre of the table.

Making the most of the big windows, Mark and Michelle opted for another round table downstairs with the same chairs, perfect for a less formal meal.

There is a fully stocked gym complete with machines and weights lining up against the walls, while the master bedroom has a giant bed that even has a TV coming out from beneath it.

There is also a bar, a huge outdoor swimming pool and beautiful landscaped grounds.