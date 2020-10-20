Michelle Keegan makes emotional return to Coronation Street after six years

Fans are speculating whether Michelle Keegan's character Tina McIntyre is returning to Coronation Street...

It’s been six years since Coronation Street's Tina McIntyre was pushed from a balcony and tragically died at the hands of Rob Donovan.

But now actress Michelle Keegan has returned to the Corrie set to film something extra special for Christmas.

The Brassic star was seen walking around the Manchester set on Monday and documented her trip on Instagram.

She filmed a short video of the famous Weatherfield cobbles, where the festive decorations could be around the set.

Alongside it she wrote: "Look where I am... Feels like yesterday I was on these cobbles."

And fans immediately started speculating what this could mean, with one writing: "WHY IS MICHELLE KEEGAN BACK AT CORRIE".

Another posted: "Michelle keegan being back on the set of corrie wow my heart!"

While a third added: "Michelle keegan on the corrie set?!?! when you thought 2020 couldn’t get wilder."

Michelle left Corrie in 2014 after her character was killed off, with the actress admitting she’s glad she was forced to say goodbye to the soap for good.

She said at the time: "If the door had been left open at Corrie … I would have thought, 'It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work out, I can always go back after a year'.

"I could have stayed at Corrie my whole life. It’s like a family there. But I thought if I didn’t leave when I did, I never would have left because it was so comfortable.”

She added: "But the way things are I can’t do that, so I have to go out and find work. I have to push myself now and go for lots of auditions. I’m a jobbing actress. It means I go to meetings and I enjoy that buzz."

This comes after it was revealed Weatherfield legends Bill Roache (Ken Barlow) and Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) have returned to work on the soap to film scenes for the upcoming 60th anniversary in December.

The pair were told to stay away from the set as they are at ‘higher risk’ of coronavirus.

A tweet from the official Corrie account earlier this month read: "Here's some good news to put a smile on your faces! Coronation Street legends William Roache and Barbara Knox are back filming on the cobbles this week!

"Who's excited to see their return ahead of our 60th Anniversary celebrations?"

