EastEnders casts former Coronation Street star Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox returns

Zaraah Abrahams is playing Chelsea Fox on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Chelsea Fox is returning to EastEnders after ten years, and she will be played by Corrie star Zaraah Abrahams.

Former Coronation Street actress Zaraah Abrahams has joined the cast of EastEnders as Chelsea Fox.

The character hasn’t been seen on The Square since 2010, where she was played by Tiana Benjamin for five years.

She left very dramatically to go and live with her grandmother when her serial killer dad, Lucas Johnson, was arrested for killing ex Trina and Denise Fox‘s ex-husband Owen.

But now she’s back ten years later ahead of a twist surrounding her evil father's return.

Speaking about landing the role, Zaraah said: “I am so excited to be joining such an iconic show and I am really looking forward to taking on the role of Chelsea Fox.”

EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen said: “When Chelsea was around, trouble was never far away and that is as true as ever when she returns to Walford later this year. We are excited that fans are going to see Chelsea back on their screens and thrilled that the wonderful Zaraah is going to play her.”

Soap fans will recognise 33-year-old Zaraah for starring as Underworld machinist Joanne Jackson in Coronation Street from 2005-2007.

She also played Michaela White in the BBC One high school drama Waterloo Road, as well as appearing in Holby City and Scott and Bailey.

Following these roles, Zaraah moved across the pond to America and appeared in HBO series The Knick and Spike Lee’s movie Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.

The star featured on the 2008 series of Dancing on Ice as a replacement for the injured Michael Underwood.

She survived four skate-offs, breaking the record alongside Steve Backley, and became known as the Skate-Off Queen.

Zaraah then travelled around the UK with Torvill and Dean on the Dancing On Ice Live Tour, before competing in the Christmas Special with Team Torvill.

