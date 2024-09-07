Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children and family explained

7 September 2024, 20:23

Billie Faiers in 2023
Billie Faiers in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Billie Faiers rose to fame as a reality TV star and has since built a successful career as a model, businesswoman, and social media influencer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now known as Billie Shepherd, the Essex-born star first caught the public's attention when she appeared alongside her sister Sam on the hit ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex in 2010.

Over the past decade, she has leveraged her TV exposure into a multifaceted brand, launching fashion and beauty lines, authoring books, and continuing to star in reality programming focused on her family life.

Following her rise to fame on TOWIE, Billie starred in the reality series initially titled Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, which later evolved into The Mummy Diaries and then Sam & Billie: The Family Diaries. This long-running show offered viewers an intimate look into Sam and Billie's lives as they balanced motherhood with their burgeoning careers.

After many years, Billie quit the Family Diaries in 2024.

Billie also appeared in the 13th series of Dancing on Ice in 2021, though an injury cut her journey short.

  1. How old is Billie and where was she born?

    Billie Faiers was born on January 15, 1990, which makes her 34 years old as of 2024. She was born in Brentwood, Essex, England.

    Her mother is Suzanne 'Suzie' Wells, while her father is Lee Faiers.

    Billie's younger sister Sam was born in December 1990, making her just under a year younger than Billie.

    Billie and Sam's parents divorced when the girls were young. Their mother Sue later remarried to David Chatwood, who has been a part of the family for many years.

    Sam, Suzie and Billie Faiers in 2023
    Sam, Suzie and Billie Faiers in 2023. Picture: Getty

  2. Who is her husband Greg Shepherd?

    Billie Faiers met Greg Shepherd in 2011, while she was already a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex. Their relationship began relatively quietly, with Greg initially preferring to stay out of the limelight despite Billie's reality TV fame.

    Greg Shepherd works in the financial sector, specifically as a ticket broker and businessman. He has generally maintained a lower public profile compared to Billie, though he has appeared alongside her in various reality TV shows, particularly The Mummy Diaries and its spin-offs.

    The couple got engaged in 2014 during a romantic trip to the Maldives. Greg's proposal was a significant moment for fans of the couple and was featured on TOWIE.

    Billie and Greg got married on March 5, 2019. Their wedding was a lavish affair held in the Maldives, the same location where they got engaged. The wedding was a multi-day celebration attended by around 95 guests, including family, friends, and some of Billie's celebrity colleagues.

  3. How many kids does she have?

    Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd have three children together:

    1. Nelly Samantha Shepherd: Their first child and eldest daughter, born on July 10, 2014. Nelly was born before Billie and Greg got married.

    2. Arthur Shepherd: Their second child and only son, born on March 7, 2017.

    3. Margot Shepherd: Their third child and youngest daughter, born on December 2, 2022.

    Billie has been open about her experiences with motherhood, often sharing updates about her children on social media and through her various reality TV shows.

    The children, especially Nelly and Arthur, have grown up in the public eye, frequently appearing alongside their parents on The Mummy Diaries and its follow-up series.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show

Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost

Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

TV & Movies

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jeremy Clarkson's pub may have been open less than a month, but he's already banning people from visiting

Jeremy Clarkson reveals list of famous people banned from his pub The Farmer's Dog

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special

James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special

TV & Movies

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Trending on Heart

Topshop may be returning to UK's shopping streets

Topshop owners hint shop is returning to the UK high street

Fashion

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split
Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

Which My Mum Your Dad couples are still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Married at First Sight

Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk

Joe Wicks defends drinking a shot of his wife’s breast milk

The Traitors Celebrity version has been announced

Everything we know about Celebrity Traitors UK so far from start date to rumoured cast

TV & Movies

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

TV & Movies

Emma Willis appeared on Heart Breakfast

Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 full cast revealed

Married at First Sight

Fatman Scoop has passed away

'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record

Spencer Matthews raises over £500k for Global's Make Some Noise and breaks world record after epic 30 marathons
Brian Connolly has disclosed new details about his health journey

Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking admission about death amid Parkinson's battle

Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury facts: Boxer's age, children, family and TV career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed where she stands with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague says she will 'always love' Tommy Fury as she addresses their shock split

Jeff Goldblum spoke to Heart about those James Bond rumours

Jeff Goldblum breaks silence on those James Bond rumours

TV & Movies