Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children and family explained
7 September 2024, 20:23
Billie Faiers rose to fame as a reality TV star and has since built a successful career as a model, businesswoman, and social media influencer.
Listen to this article
Now known as Billie Shepherd, the Essex-born star first caught the public's attention when she appeared alongside her sister Sam on the hit ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex in 2010.
Over the past decade, she has leveraged her TV exposure into a multifaceted brand, launching fashion and beauty lines, authoring books, and continuing to star in reality programming focused on her family life.
Following her rise to fame on TOWIE, Billie starred in the reality series initially titled Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, which later evolved into The Mummy Diaries and then Sam & Billie: The Family Diaries. This long-running show offered viewers an intimate look into Sam and Billie's lives as they balanced motherhood with their burgeoning careers.
After many years, Billie quit the Family Diaries in 2024.
Billie also appeared in the 13th series of Dancing on Ice in 2021, though an injury cut her journey short.
-
How old is Billie and where was she born?
Billie Faiers was born on January 15, 1990, which makes her 34 years old as of 2024. She was born in Brentwood, Essex, England.
Her mother is Suzanne 'Suzie' Wells, while her father is Lee Faiers.
Billie's younger sister Sam was born in December 1990, making her just under a year younger than Billie.
Billie and Sam's parents divorced when the girls were young. Their mother Sue later remarried to David Chatwood, who has been a part of the family for many years.
-
Who is her husband Greg Shepherd?
Billie Faiers met Greg Shepherd in 2011, while she was already a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex. Their relationship began relatively quietly, with Greg initially preferring to stay out of the limelight despite Billie's reality TV fame.
Greg Shepherd works in the financial sector, specifically as a ticket broker and businessman. He has generally maintained a lower public profile compared to Billie, though he has appeared alongside her in various reality TV shows, particularly The Mummy Diaries and its spin-offs.
The couple got engaged in 2014 during a romantic trip to the Maldives. Greg's proposal was a significant moment for fans of the couple and was featured on TOWIE.
Billie and Greg got married on March 5, 2019. Their wedding was a lavish affair held in the Maldives, the same location where they got engaged. The wedding was a multi-day celebration attended by around 95 guests, including family, friends, and some of Billie's celebrity colleagues.
-
How many kids does she have?
Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd have three children together:
1. Nelly Samantha Shepherd: Their first child and eldest daughter, born on July 10, 2014. Nelly was born before Billie and Greg got married.
2. Arthur Shepherd: Their second child and only son, born on March 7, 2017.
3. Margot Shepherd: Their third child and youngest daughter, born on December 2, 2022.
Billie has been open about her experiences with motherhood, often sharing updates about her children on social media and through her various reality TV shows.
The children, especially Nelly and Arthur, have grown up in the public eye, frequently appearing alongside their parents on The Mummy Diaries and its follow-up series.