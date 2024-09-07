Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children and family explained

Billie Faiers in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Billie Faiers rose to fame as a reality TV star and has since built a successful career as a model, businesswoman, and social media influencer.



Now known as Billie Shepherd, the Essex-born star first caught the public's attention when she appeared alongside her sister Sam on the hit ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex in 2010.

Over the past decade, she has leveraged her TV exposure into a multifaceted brand, launching fashion and beauty lines, authoring books, and continuing to star in reality programming focused on her family life.

Following her rise to fame on TOWIE, Billie starred in the reality series initially titled Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, which later evolved into The Mummy Diaries and then Sam & Billie: The Family Diaries. This long-running show offered viewers an intimate look into Sam and Billie's lives as they balanced motherhood with their burgeoning careers.

After many years, Billie quit the Family Diaries in 2024.

Billie also appeared in the 13th series of Dancing on Ice in 2021, though an injury cut her journey short.