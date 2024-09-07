Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Billie Faiers

By Tom Eames

Billie Faiers is stepping away from ITVBe’s popular reality series The Family Diaries after six successful series, marking the end of an era for her and her family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This decision mirrors her sister Sam’s exit from their earlier show, The Mummy Diaries, which aired for nine series before Sam decided to bow out in 2021.

Former TOWIE star Billie, now 34, rose to fame alongside her husband Greg Shepherd as fans tuned in to watch the couple navigate the ups and downs of family life, from their extensive home renovations to their parenting experiences with children Nelly, 9, Arthur, 6, and their youngest, Margot, who just turned one.

The family has garnered a loyal fanbase who enjoyed watching their candid moments on screen.

However, Billie has now decided that it’s time to move on from the show. A friend close to the star revealed to The Sun: “Billie has loved her time on the show and had loads of fun, but thinks it’s time she let her kids grow up away from the cameras for a bit.”

Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries | Thursday 2nd May at 9pm | ITV

ITV has confirmed that they are in discussions with Billie regarding future projects set for 2025, while the upcoming series of The Family Diaries, currently in production, will be her final one.

An ITV spokesperson stated: “We are currently in production with a new series of The Family Diaries to air on ITVX and ITVBe later this year and are in conversations with Billie about projects for 2025.”

Billie’s departure follows the exit of her sister, Sam Faiers, who left The Mummy Diaries in 2021 after seven years on air. At the time, Sam explained her decision, stating: “After many months of consideration, I’ve decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures.”

Reflecting on her time on the show, she expressed gratitude for the platform it provided, allowing her to share major milestones in her adult life, including the birth of her two children, her relationship with partner Paul, and the growth of her businesses.

Sam also praised her sister Billie and the Shepherd family, saying she looked forward to watching them continue their journey on screen. “There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras,” Sam added.

With Billie now preparing to close this chapter of her life, fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing what comes next for the beloved reality star and her family.