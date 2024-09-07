Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

7 September 2024, 20:03 | Updated: 7 September 2024, 20:23

Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show
Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Billie Faiers

By Tom Eames

Billie Faiers is stepping away from ITVBe’s popular reality series The Family Diaries after six successful series, marking the end of an era for her and her family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This decision mirrors her sister Sam’s exit from their earlier show, The Mummy Diaries, which aired for nine series before Sam decided to bow out in 2021.

Former TOWIE star Billie, now 34, rose to fame alongside her husband Greg Shepherd as fans tuned in to watch the couple navigate the ups and downs of family life, from their extensive home renovations to their parenting experiences with children Nelly, 9, Arthur, 6, and their youngest, Margot, who just turned one.

The family has garnered a loyal fanbase who enjoyed watching their candid moments on screen.

However, Billie has now decided that it’s time to move on from the show. A friend close to the star revealed to The Sun: “Billie has loved her time on the show and had loads of fun, but thinks it’s time she let her kids grow up away from the cameras for a bit.”

Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries | Thursday 2nd May at 9pm | ITV

ITV has confirmed that they are in discussions with Billie regarding future projects set for 2025, while the upcoming series of The Family Diaries, currently in production, will be her final one.

An ITV spokesperson stated: “We are currently in production with a new series of The Family Diaries to air on ITVX and ITVBe later this year and are in conversations with Billie about projects for 2025.”

Billie’s departure follows the exit of her sister, Sam Faiers, who left The Mummy Diaries in 2021 after seven years on air. At the time, Sam explained her decision, stating: “After many months of consideration, I’ve decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures.”

Reflecting on her time on the show, she expressed gratitude for the platform it provided, allowing her to share major milestones in her adult life, including the birth of her two children, her relationship with partner Paul, and the growth of her businesses.

Sam also praised her sister Billie and the Shepherd family, saying she looked forward to watching them continue their journey on screen. “There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras,” Sam added.

With Billie now preparing to close this chapter of her life, fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing what comes next for the beloved reality star and her family.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Billie Faiers in 2023

Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children and family explained

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost

Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

TV & Movies

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jeremy Clarkson's pub may have been open less than a month, but he's already banning people from visiting

Jeremy Clarkson reveals list of famous people banned from his pub The Farmer's Dog

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special

James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special

TV & Movies

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Trending on Heart

Topshop may be returning to UK's shopping streets

Topshop owners hint shop is returning to the UK high street

Fashion

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split
Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

Which My Mum Your Dad couples are still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Married at First Sight

Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk

Joe Wicks defends drinking a shot of his wife’s breast milk

The Traitors Celebrity version has been announced

Everything we know about Celebrity Traitors UK so far from start date to rumoured cast

TV & Movies

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

TV & Movies

Emma Willis appeared on Heart Breakfast

Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 full cast revealed

Married at First Sight

Fatman Scoop has passed away

'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record

Spencer Matthews raises over £500k for Global's Make Some Noise and breaks world record after epic 30 marathons
Brian Connolly has disclosed new details about his health journey

Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking admission about death amid Parkinson's battle

Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury facts: Boxer's age, children, family and TV career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed where she stands with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague says she will 'always love' Tommy Fury as she addresses their shock split

Jeff Goldblum spoke to Heart about those James Bond rumours

Jeff Goldblum breaks silence on those James Bond rumours

TV & Movies