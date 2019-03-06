What does Greg Shepherd do? Job, age and Instagram revealed as he returns to The Mummy Diaries

Greg Shepherd has become one of the favourites on The Mummy Diaries. Picture: Greg Shepherd/Instagram

Billie Faiers’ fiancé Greg Shepherd is a favourite on the ITVBE series but how old is he? And what does he do for a job? Details revealed.

Greg Shepherd, Billie Faiers’ husband to be, is a popular regular on The Mummy Diaries series with his daughter Nelly and son Arthur.

So as the gang return for another series, we take a closer look at the reality star Greg to find out more from his age to his job.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Read more: Inside Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd's wedding plans

How old is Greg Shepherd?

Aged 33, Greg is five years older than his soon to be wife Billie who is 28.

Greg Shepherd’s job and occupation

It’s reported Greg has a career as a broker and businessman. Not much is known about his career as he and Billie have previously spoken about keeping some parts of their family life private.

He’s also got himself a Mummy Diaries contract as he becomes a regular on the family show.

Greg Shepherd stars alongside Billie and Sam Faiers in the new series. Picture: Greg Shepherd/Instagram

Greg Shepherd on Instagram

Want to see more funny antics from Nelly? More cute snaps of little Arthur? Then follow Greg on Instagram @gregory_shep.

When is The Mummy Diaries series five back on ITVBe?

The Mummy Diaries returns on 6 March on ITVBe.

Sam Faiers announced the exciting news on Instagram alongside an adorable picture of baby Rosie, writing: "Hey cutie 💕 ps The Mummy Diaries is BACK !!! This Wednesday @itvbe 9pm x".