The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Here's a full list of all The Masked Singer characters who have been eliminated from series 6 - and the celebrities hiding under the masks.

The Masked Singer returned at the start of 2025 with a host of bonkers new characters, including Crab, Pegasus, Snail, Wolf and plenty more.

Hosted by Joel Dommett and starring Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross on the judging panel, the show disguises a handful of famous faces behind elaborate masks, with their identities only being revealed when they are eliminated from the show each week.

All we have to help us guess who is behind the mask is their singing voice and the clues and hints they drop each episode.

We've already had some celebrities revealed, but here's where you can find a full list of who has left The Masked Singer and which star was behind the mask.

Pegasus - Prue Leith

Bake Off judge Prue Leith was revealed to be Pegasus on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was illuminated from the competition during the second show, and was revealed to be Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

Spag Bol - Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway was the famous face hiding behind Spag Bol. Picture: ITV

Spag Bol failed to impress the judges with their performance during the first official episode of series 6 and became the first character voted off.

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway was the celebrity behind the Spag Bol mask.

Giant Joel - Mo Farah

Mo Farah was the celebrity behind the Giant Joel mask. Picture: ITV

Giant Joel, who first performed on the Christmas special of The Masked Singer, was unmasked during the first episode of series 6. Giant Joel was revealed to be British Olympian Mo Farah, who then joined the panel for the first episode.

Bear - TBA

Who do you think is hiding behind the character of Bear? Picture: ITV

Bush - TBA

Have you worked out who is hiding behind Bush yet? Picture: ITV

Dressed Crab - TBA

We'll have to wait to find out who is behind the Dressed Crab mask! Picture: ITV

Kingfisher - TBA

Have you worked out who Kingfisher is yet? Picture: ITV

Pufferfish - TBA

Can you work out who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Snail - TBA

Crab will only reveal themselves when they are voted off of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Tattoo - TBA

Have you worked out who Tattoo is yet? Picture: ITV

Teeth - TBA

Have you worked out who Teeth is yet? Picture: ITV

Toad in the Hole - TBA

We can't wait to find out who Toad in the Hole is! Picture: ITV

Wolf - TBA