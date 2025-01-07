The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far
7 January 2025, 16:07 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 16:08
Here's a full list of all The Masked Singer characters who have been eliminated from series 6 - and the celebrities hiding under the masks.
Listen to this article
The Masked Singer returned at the start of 2025 with a host of bonkers new characters, including Crab, Pegasus, Snail, Wolf and plenty more.
Hosted by Joel Dommett and starring Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross on the judging panel, the show disguises a handful of famous faces behind elaborate masks, with their identities only being revealed when they are eliminated from the show each week.
All we have to help us guess who is behind the mask is their singing voice and the clues and hints they drop each episode.
We've already had some celebrities revealed, but here's where you can find a full list of who has left The Masked Singer and which star was behind the mask.
Pegasus - Prue Leith
Pegasus was illuminated from the competition during the second show, and was revealed to be Bake Off judge Prue Leith.
Spag Bol - Kate Garraway
Spag Bol failed to impress the judges with their performance during the first official episode of series 6 and became the first character voted off.
Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway was the celebrity behind the Spag Bol mask.
Giant Joel - Mo Farah
Giant Joel, who first performed on the Christmas special of The Masked Singer, was unmasked during the first episode of series 6. Giant Joel was revealed to be British Olympian Mo Farah, who then joined the panel for the first episode.
Bear - TBA
Bush - TBA
Dressed Crab - TBA
Kingfisher - TBA
Pufferfish - TBA
Snail - TBA
Tattoo - TBA
Teeth - TBA
Toad in the Hole - TBA
Wolf - TBA
- Read more: Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far
- Read more: Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far
- Read more: Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far