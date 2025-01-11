Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

11 January 2025, 18:30

Teeth is a contestant on The Masked Singer
Teeth is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Teeth? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned for another series in 2025, with contestant Teeth puzzled viewers with their identity.

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama have been trying to predict who this secret celebrity is, with host Joel Dommett dropping some clues as to their identity.

So far guesses have included footballer Jimmy Bullard, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, but who could Teeth be?

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Teeth really is on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer has returned in 2025
The Masked Singer has returned in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer?

Teeth's identity is currently unknown and as per the rules of the game, their face and name won't be announced until they are eliminated from the competition.

Despite this, the judges and viewers at home have taken guesses towards who they may are.

Teeth is hoping to win The Masked Singer
Teeth is hoping to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

What clues has Teeth given on The Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Teeth has shared on The Masked Singer:

  • I'm a bit of a big mouth
  • I'm ready to use every trick in the book to make sure I don't give the game away too quick
  • Have you seen how good does gold look on teeth?
  • Trying not to put my big foot in it

The songs that Teeth performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:

  • Week 1: '(Is This The Way To) Amarillo' by Tony Christie

Who do people think Teeth is on The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall's guesses: Alex Scott

Jonathan Ross' guesses: Alan Carr

Maya Jama guesses: Rob Beckett

Mo Gilligan guesses: Jimmy Bullard

Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Teeth could be:

  • James Buckley
  • Josie Gibson
  • Rob Beckett
  • Linda Robson

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Crab is one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer

Who is Crab on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Bush is taking part in The Masked Singer

Who is Bush on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Tattoo is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer

Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Trending on Heart

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

Kingfisher is one of the stars on The Masked Singer

Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer?

Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Chris Taylor facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, girlfriend, family and TV career explained

Carol Decker then and now

Carol Decker facts: T'Pau singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Macy Gray in 2018

Macy Gray facts: Singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained