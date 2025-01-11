Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

On Air Now
11 January 2025, 18:30
Who is Teeth? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.
The Masked Singer has returned for another series in 2025, with contestant Teeth puzzled viewers with their identity.
Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama have been trying to predict who this secret celebrity is, with host Joel Dommett dropping some clues as to their identity.
So far guesses have included footballer Jimmy Bullard, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, but who could Teeth be?
From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Teeth really is on The Masked Singer.
Teeth's identity is currently unknown and as per the rules of the game, their face and name won't be announced until they are eliminated from the competition.
Despite this, the judges and viewers at home have taken guesses towards who they may are.
Here's all the clues Teeth has shared on The Masked Singer:
The songs that Teeth performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:
Davina McCall's guesses: Alex Scott
Jonathan Ross' guesses: Alan Carr
Maya Jama guesses: Rob Beckett
Mo Gilligan guesses: Jimmy Bullard
Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Teeth could be: