How old is Jonathan Ross, who is his wife and what is his net worth?

Jonathan Ross is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4/Getty Images

Who is Jonathan Ross' wife and what is their net worth? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

Jonathan Ross has been in the entertainment business for years, interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars.

And now the TV presenter and comedian is back on our screens, starring in Celebrity Gogglebox.

He will be joined by 24-year-old daughter Honey Kinney, son Harvey Kirby, 27, and Honey's boyfriend Zane Saz.

Jonathan Ross is a judge on The Masked Singer. Picture: PA Images

But how much do we really know about Jonathan and his family life? Find out everything…

How old is Jonathan Ross?

Jonathan Ross, OBE, was born November 17, 1960, making him 60-years-old.

He is a television and radio presenter as well as an actor and comedian.

The telly star is best known for presenting Friday Night With Jonathan Ross during the 2000s and then The Jonathan Ross show on ITV.

Trying his hand at judging, Jonathan has recently starred on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer.

Jonathan Ross, his wife Jane and their daughter Honey. Picture: PA Images

And it turns out he’s not the only famous one in the family, as his siblings are TV presenter Paul Ross, actor Miles Ross, TV producer Simon Ross, music industry professional Adam Ross and actress Liza Ross.

Who is Jonathan Ross’ wife?

Jonathan Ross is married to writer Jane Goldman, 50, after they met over 35 years ago.

The pair married in August 1988 when Jane was 18, but after ten years they temporarily separated.

The pair reunited a short while later and have been together ever since.

They share three children - Honey Kinney, 24, Harvey Kirby, 27, and Betty Kitten, 29.

Meanwhile, Jane started her career in journalism before going on to become a screenwriter.

She has since co-written films such as Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass and Stardust.

Alongside her film work, she has also written fiction books and done some presenting.

What is Jonathan Ross’ net worth?

Jonathan has an estimated net worth of £30million.

This is thanks to his TV work, radio presenting and advertisements.

The star was previously asked if he was ever shocked by how much he was paid while working on the BBC.

He told The Guardian at the time: "No. I very much enjoyed it and I knew that was my worth to them.

"ITV and Channel 4 both offered me the same amount just to do a talk show for them."