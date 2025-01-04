Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who is Puffa Fish? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

The Masked Singer is back with a host of new bonkers characters - but hiding behind each one is a celebrity looking to win the prize and go undetected by the judges and fans.

Puffa Fish is one of the characters from the 2025 series 6 character line-up, and people already love them!

As the weeks go by, judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama will attempt to work out who they can hear singing, using only their voices and clues dropped during every show. But will they rumble Puffa Fish?

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Puffa Fish really is on The Masked Singer.

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer?

So, who is Puffa Fish on The Masked Singer? Well, we sadly won't find out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask until they are voted off the show, and depending on how much they impress the judges and audience, we could be waiting weeks.

We can, however, use the clues and hints dropped during each episode to try and work out the mysterious identity of Puffa Fish.

Read more: The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

Can you work out who is Puffa Fish on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

What clues has Puffa Fish given on the Masked Singer?

At the moment, we have no clues as to who Puffa Fish could be and we won't get any until the show launches on Saturday, January 4 on ITV.

Who do people think Puffa Fish is on The Masked Singer?

While we may only have Puffa Fish's outfit and pose to work out who is behind the mask, that hasn't stopped fans taking guesses ahead of the first episode.

At the moment people are throwing around names such as Layton Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Emma Bunton.