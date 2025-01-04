Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

4 January 2025, 18:30

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?
Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Snail? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is back for another epic series, and this year's characters include Pegasus, Bush, Bear, King Fisher and Snail.

Snail has quickly become one of fan's most favourite outfits of the show, but who is the celebrity hiding behind the mask?

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer will see each character perform week-on-week until they are eliminated from the competition, and only when they are sent home are they able to take the mask off and reveal who they really are.

So, who is Snail? From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Snail really is on The Masked Singer.

Snail will only reveal themselves when they are voted off of The Masked Singer
Snail will only reveal themselves when they are voted off of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?

At the moment, we do not know who Snail is on The Masked Singer, and we'll only find out who it is when they are voted off and take off the mask.

What clues has Snail given on the Masked Singer?

At the moment, we don't have any clues as to who Snail from The Masked Singer might be, however, the costume details and even their pose can help us work it out sometimes!

Who do people think Snail is on The Masked Singer?

As we said, the costumes of each character can give away who they are - and Snail appears to be dressed in period clothing, leading many fans to think it is an actor who appeared in a period drama.

Aside from this, there's not many people who are sure enough to make a guess on Snail's identity. We will, however, get to hear the judges' guesses when the show starts.

