Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who is Bear? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer returned for 2025 on Saturday, January 4, for it's sixth series hosted by Joel Dommett and judged by Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

With a new series could a handful of bizarre new characters, including Spag Bol, Bush, Pegasus, King Fisher and Bear - but which celebrities are hiding behind each mask?

The Bear character was revealed ahead of the series launch, with the first picture showing a brown bear wearing period clothing and holding his arms up as if performing - leading many fans to believe they have some sort of connection with Shakespeare.

But who really is behind the Bear mask? What clues have been revealed so far and what are the judges and viewer's guesses? Here's everything you need to know.

Who do you think is hiding behind the character of Bear? Picture: ITV

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer?

Until Bear takes their mask off, the true identity of the celebrity behind the voice will not be revealed, however, that doesn't stop us from dissecting each clue and making some guesses.

Each week when Bear performs, they will leave small hints and clues as to who they are by their costume, song choice, and revealing VT (where most of the answers lie).

Read more: The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

From this, and of course their singing voice, fans and the judges will attempt to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

What clues has Bear given on the Masked Singer?

Prior to the first episodes of The Masked Singer airing, there really isn't a lot to go on as far as clues to the identity of Bear, however, some eagle-eyed fans think the costume is the best place to start.

Obviously we know the character is a Bear, however, could the Shakespearean outfit also point to a theatre actor?

Who do people think Bear is on The Masked Singer?

While the judges are yet to cast their votes as to who Bear is on The Masked Singer, fans of the show are already taking wild guesses, including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Gareth Gates and David Tennant