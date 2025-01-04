Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

4 January 2025, 18:30

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer?
Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Wolf? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

The Masked Singer has returned for series 6 in 2025 with Joel Dommett returning to host and judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama taking to the panel to work out who is behind the mask of Bear, King Fisher, Puffa Fish, Spag Bol, Pegasus, Wolf and many more.

Wolf is one of the characters on this year's series, but which celebrity is hiding behind the mask? We'll only find out who it is when they are eliminated from the competition and they take off the mask.

At the moment, some of the guesses being thrown around on the internet include KSI, Simon Webbe and Simon Le Bon - but are they right?

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Wolf really is on The Masked Singer.

Who do you think Wolf is on the Masked Singer?
Who do you think Wolf is on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer?

Until Wolf is voted off The Masked Singer we will not know for sure who it is, but we can use the clues, hints and the voice to help us guess!

What clues has Wolf given on the Masked Singer?

At the moment, the only clues as to who Wolf on The Masked Singer could be are from their outfit and pose. The first clues will be dropped when Wolf performs for the first time on the show and when we get to hear them sing.

Who do people think Wolf is on The Masked Singer?

We won't get to hear who judges Davina, Mo, Maya and Jonathan think is behind the Wolf mask until their first performance, and we'll have some more after we hear them sing.

From the costume and pose alone, some names thrown out there have been Simon Le Bon, KSI and Simon Webbe.

