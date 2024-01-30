The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

30 January 2024, 11:40

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Air Fryer, Bigfoot and Maypole
The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett has revealed some contestants cheat. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Joel Dommett has spilled the beans on how The Masked Singer 2024 contestants use secret tactics to win.

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, 38, has revealed the sneaky way contestants cheat on the show.

So far this series we've seen Dippy Egg, Eiffel Tower, Cricket, Piranha, Bigfoot, Maypole and Air Fryer sing their way into next Saturday's show, after Owl was unmasked as TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 64.

But now Joel- who recently welcomed his first child with wife Hannah Cooper, 34,- has disclosed the secret way Masked Singers try to stay on the show for longer, and avoid being eliminated by judges Davina McCall, 56, Mo Gilligan, and 53, Rita Ora, 33, and Jonathan Ross, 63.

During an interview on Lorraine earlier this week, Joel explained that he has seen Masked Singers conceal the lyrics of their song inside their mask so they don't forget the words.

Joel Dommett and Lorraine Kelly dressed as an owl
Joel Dommett revealed to Lorraine Kelly that Masked Singer contestants conceal lyrics in their masks. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Joel, Lorraine reminisced about her time as Owl, stating: "I've cherished every moment of being Owl; it's been an incredibly joyful experience.

"I was quite nervous. The worst thing was trying to remember the words. For the S Club 7 song Don’t Stop Moving, I kept forgetting that. Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep is quite easy because basically it’s just ‘chirpy chirpy cheep cheep’ – even I can do that."

The Masked Singer presenter then announced the crafty trick some cast members used in order to remember their words, replying: "This is a funny thing, little exclusive, it's happened before in a couple of costumes."

Lorraine Kelly shocked
Lorraine Kelly was shocked by Joel Dommett's admission. Picture: ITV

Joel continued: "You said it's hard to remember the words - when it gets taken off, sometimes if it's a big costume, they have the words written on the inside."

A shocked Lorraine then exclaimed: "Swines! I wish I had known that!"

Joel Dommett reveals how the Masked Singers’ cheat

It is unclear which Masked Singer Joel was talking about however, Dionne Warwick, 83, Alexander Armstrong, 53, Shirley Ballas, 63, and Julia Sawalha, 55, all left the competition before Lorraine.

There are only a few weeks left until The Masked Singer will be crowned, with rumours flying regarding who the remaining celebrities are.

The Masked Singer contestants
There are still more celebrities to be unmasked on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Fans believe they have sussed who Air Fryer is, believing the singer to be Jessie J, 35, after one clue 'gave it away'. Similarly, TV presenter Simon Rimmer, 60, 'revealed' he was Dippy Egg in a live on-air blunder, but viewers think this may be a red herring.

Lovers of the show will have to wait until the celebrities are unmasked to know their true identity. Previous winners of The Masked Singer have included Charlie Simpson, 38, Natalie Imbruglia, 48, Joss Stone, 36, and Nicola Roberts, 38.

