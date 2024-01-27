Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

On Air Now
Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues and guesses so far.
The Masked Singer is the perfect evening television on a Saturday night, as we watch celebrities sing their heart out every week.
So far there have been a number of celebrities unmasked, however there are still a few weeks to go before one singer is crowned the 2024 champion.
One of the contestants still in the competition is Cricket. So far judges, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora have guessed Cricket could be Levi Roots or Jay Blades, however their true identity is currently unknown.
It is unknown who Cricket is on The Masked Singer as the rules of the show state the identity of the celebrity cannot be revealed until they have been eliminated.
Once the singer leaves the show, they are then unmasked and can perform for a final time.
The Clues for Cricket on The Masked Singer are:
The judges believe Cricket could be:
Viewers of The Masked Singer think Cricket could be: