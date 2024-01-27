Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Cricket is one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues and guesses so far.

The Masked Singer is the perfect evening television on a Saturday night, as we watch celebrities sing their heart out every week.

So far there have been a number of celebrities unmasked, however there are still a few weeks to go before one singer is crowned the 2024 champion.

One of the contestants still in the competition is Cricket. So far judges, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora have guessed Cricket could be Levi Roots or Jay Blades, however their true identity is currently unknown.

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer and what are their clues? Everything we know so far.

Cricket is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer?

It is unknown who Cricket is on The Masked Singer as the rules of the show state the identity of the celebrity cannot be revealed until they have been eliminated.

Once the singer leaves the show, they are then unmasked and can perform for a final time.

What clues for Cricket on The Masked Singer have there been already?

The Clues for Cricket on The Masked Singer are:

Cricket keeps using the word "jolly".

The term "Bow Tuffers & moe Wiggo" was seen on a newsletter

Cricket said: "I hope my performance was bowling you over, like when I got dizzy while perched on a sofa."

Whilst standing on a cricket pitch, numbers could be seen in the back, including ‘total 60'.

Cricket has an English accent.

Cricket has been singing their heart out on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who do the judges think Cricket is on The Masked Singer?

The judges believe Cricket could be:

Levi Roots

Jay Blades

Lemar

Who do the viewers of The Masked Singer think Cricket is?

Viewers of The Masked Singer think Cricket could be:

Simon Webbe

Linford Christie

