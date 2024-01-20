Who is Owl on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, theories and guesses

Owl is one of the characters on this year's Masked Singer - but have you guessed who is behind the mask? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer? Here's all the clues revealed so far and the most popular fan guesses.

The Masked Singer viewers and judges are struggling to guess which celebrity is Owl on the hit ITV singing competition.

The hit show returned earlier this year with a host of bizarre characters which judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross must attempt to unmask before they are actually unmasked each week.

One of these characters is Owl, who has already performed and given out some clues around potentially being a sportsperson, or the member of a band.

Here's all the clues about who Owl is as The Masked Singer viewers continue to guess.

The Masked Singer judges have guessed that Owl has a sports background. Picture: ITV

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer?

The identity of Owl on The Masked Singer has not yet been revealed, and will only be revealed when they are voted off the show.

Until then, the celebrity hiding behind the mask will have their identity hidden while revealing clues along the way.

Of course, the voice can be a big clue - but it hasn't always helped!

What clues for Owl on The Masked Singer have there been already?

These are the clues Owl has revealed during their time on The Masked Singer:

'Hello, Owl is the name, double trouble is the game!'

'I'm a night owl, me! Proper nocturnal. Real popular too, tons of mates. Nine, ten, 11...'

'Big performance... I hope it is better than last time!'

'Claws are crossed, but will this beak peak too soon?'

'I've been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of parody.'

The Masked Singer viewers think Owl is footballer Jill Scott. Picture: Getty

Who do the judges and viewers think Owl is on The Masked Singer?

So far, The Masked Singer judges have guessed that Owl could be:

Alex Scott

Chelsea Healey

Chelsea Grimes

Frankie Bridge

Meanwhile, viewers of The Masked Singer have suggested the following names:

Jill Scott

Gabby Logan

Billie Piper

Lorraine Kelly

Catherine Tate

Dawn French

Kym Marsh

Maise Adams

