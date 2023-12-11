The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed

The Masked Singer series 5 is back on 30 December. Picture: ITV

The mystery celebrities have teased clues ahead of the series for the very first time.

The Masked Singer is returning this Christmas with a whole new line-up of mystery celebrities and crazy costumes.

The secret talent contest is back for a fifth series and features what might be the silliest outfits yet, from rodents, insects and Bigfoot, to an air fryer and even a dippy egg.

Host Joel Dommett will be joined by panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora as the starry team guess who exactly is belting out tunes in disguise each week.

So on the run up to the first episode on 30 December, we unveil the 12 wacky characters taking part in this year's bazaar contest – and share the clues they have revealed so far.

Host Joel Dommett is joined by Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora. Picture: ITV

Rat

Rat prefers to stay anony-mouse for now. Picture: ITV

"The nerves I had for The Masked Singer are the worst nerves I've had in my entire life," revealed this furry critter.

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower is tall competition. Picture: ITV

"I'm a huge fan of the show, it was a blast," said this Parisian mystery.

Weather

Is this singer in for a stormy ride? Picture: ITV

This anonymous celebrity teased: "You know the weather is very unpredictable."

Bubble Tea

This star is promising some spirited performances. Picture: ITV

"My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful," explained this hush-hush contestant.

Air Fryer

The other singers are going to be toast. Picture: ITV

Not all this year's contestants are brimming with confidence, as air fryer admitted: "Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time."

Bigfoot

Will Sasquatch be as elusive as the big hairy beast itself? Picture: ITV

"Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time," Sasquatch told producers.

Owl

This bird is sure to be a hoot. Picture: ITV

This feathered friend revealed: "I just want to have fun!"

Chicken Caeser

Let's hope this secret star has an eggs-cellent voice. Picture: ITV

"I'm Chicken Caesar! It's great to be here," exclaimed this mystery A-lister.

Dippy Egg

This tasty dish will be hard to beat. Picture: ITV

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," explained this hard-shelled contestant.

Cricket

We're expecting some classic hip-hop tunes from this insect. Picture: ITV

This flamboyant insect said: "I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!"

Maypole

This contestant has the moves but do they have the voice? Picture: ITV

"Keeping it secret actually hasn't been that hard for me. I've decided to just hide in plain sight," teased another secret celebrity.

Piranha

Who has been reeled in to play this fish? Picture: ITV

"Everything about this show is completely surreal," confessed this anonymous star.

The new series of The Masked Singer starts on Saturday 30th December at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

