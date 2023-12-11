The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed
11 December 2023, 13:59
The mystery celebrities have teased clues ahead of the series for the very first time.
Listen to this article
The Masked Singer is returning this Christmas with a whole new line-up of mystery celebrities and crazy costumes.
The secret talent contest is back for a fifth series and features what might be the silliest outfits yet, from rodents, insects and Bigfoot, to an air fryer and even a dippy egg.
Host Joel Dommett will be joined by panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora as the starry team guess who exactly is belting out tunes in disguise each week.
So on the run up to the first episode on 30 December, we unveil the 12 wacky characters taking part in this year's bazaar contest – and share the clues they have revealed so far.
Rat
"The nerves I had for The Masked Singer are the worst nerves I've had in my entire life," revealed this furry critter.
Eiffel Tower
"I'm a huge fan of the show, it was a blast," said this Parisian mystery.
Weather
This anonymous celebrity teased: "You know the weather is very unpredictable."
Bubble Tea
"My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful," explained this hush-hush contestant.
Air Fryer
Not all this year's contestants are brimming with confidence, as air fryer admitted: "Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time."
Bigfoot
"Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time," Sasquatch told producers.
Owl
This feathered friend revealed: "I just want to have fun!"
Chicken Caeser
"I'm Chicken Caesar! It's great to be here," exclaimed this mystery A-lister.
Dippy Egg
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," explained this hard-shelled contestant.
Cricket
This flamboyant insect said: "I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!"
Maypole
"Keeping it secret actually hasn't been that hard for me. I've decided to just hide in plain sight," teased another secret celebrity.
Piranha
"Everything about this show is completely surreal," confessed this anonymous star.
The new series of The Masked Singer starts on Saturday 30th December at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.
Read more:
- Joel Dommett has hilarious tactic to keep Masked Singer celebs a secret
- Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows
- Who are the judges on The Masked Dancer UK?