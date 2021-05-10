Who are the judges on The Masked Dancer UK?

Who are the judges on The Masked Dancer? Picture: ITV

Who will be on The Masked Dancer panel and will the judges be the same as The Masked Singer?

The Masked Dancer is almost here, and we cannot wait to see what the spin-off to our favourite show has in store.

ITV confirmed last week that it will start later this month, meaning we don't have too long to wait.

Like its sister show, The Masked Dancer features a bunch of mystery celebs donned in bonkers costumes - but it sees them perform a dance, rather than a song, to the audience and panel.

But who is on the panel? And will it be the same as The Masked Singer? Here's your need-to-know...

The Masked Dancer starts in May. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will all return to the panel, and Strictly's Oti Mabuse will join them.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Jonathan Ross added: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!"

And discussing his excitement for the new formula, Mo continued: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Davina McCall added: "I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

Who will host The Masked Dancer UK?

Joel Dommett will return as host.

The presenter described The Masked Dancer as an 'amazing fun twist', adding: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Danceris that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

Who are the contestants on The Masked Dancer?

The new characters are as follows:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

