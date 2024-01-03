Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed
All the clues and guesses as The Masked Singer viewers try to work out the celebrity behind Dippy Egg.
The Masked Singer has returned with host Joel Dommett and judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora as well as a host of new masked celebrities dressed in mysterious costumes.
One of these characters is Dippy Egg who has dropped hints of working on a farm, being involved in baking and appearing on the West End.
Some of the guesses across the judging panel and online include Matt Baker, Matt Lucas and Paul Whitehouse - but are they right?
Here's everything we know about Dippy Egg's identity including all the clues revealed already.
Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer?
Of course, we won't know for sure who Dippy Egg is until they are unmasked on The Masked Singer, which only happens when they are voted off - or when they win.
Throughout the show, however, many clues are dropped to help judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora as well as the viewers at home work out who they are.
There's also the biggest clue as well; the character's singing voice. However, past series have proved how this can be very misleading.
Dippy Egg: The judges guesses
So far, the judges have guessed that Dippy Egg could be the following celebrities:
- Matt Lucas
- Matt Hancock
- Paul Whitehouse
- Jimmy Doherty
- Greg Wallace
- Boris Johnson
Dippy Egg clues so far
Here are some of the lines Dippy Egg has said on The Masked Singer in a bid to help people work out who they are:
- I have just performed therefore I am frazzled, but it's not the first time that I have done dazzled
- I'm 'hard on the outside, but soft in the middle'
- Working with animals is 'egg-citing'
- I got really wild for music
- Sometimes I play opera and I sing too, but that's another West Side Story
Here are some of the visual clues Dippy Egg has shared in their VT:
- The word 'cake' was circled on a menu
- Dippy Egg was filmed on a farm with a sign saying 'Welcome to Dippy Egg Farm'
- Singing with an unplugged microphone
Who do people think Dippy Egg is?
These are some of the guesses taking place online over Dippy Egg's identity:
- Kelvin Fletcher
- Tony Audenshaw
- Michael Owen
- Paul Hollywood
- Noel Fielding
- Greg Wallace
- Shane Ritchie
- Matt Lucas
- Matt Baker