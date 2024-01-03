Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed. Picture: ITV

All the clues and guesses as The Masked Singer viewers try to work out the celebrity behind Dippy Egg.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned with host Joel Dommett and judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora as well as a host of new masked celebrities dressed in mysterious costumes.

One of these characters is Dippy Egg who has dropped hints of working on a farm, being involved in baking and appearing on the West End.

Some of the guesses across the judging panel and online include Matt Baker, Matt Lucas and Paul Whitehouse - but are they right?

Here's everything we know about Dippy Egg's identity including all the clues revealed already.

The Masked Singer judges have guessed that Dippy Egg could be Matt Lucas, Matt Hancock or Paul Whitehouse. Picture: ITV

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer?

Of course, we won't know for sure who Dippy Egg is until they are unmasked on The Masked Singer, which only happens when they are voted off - or when they win.

Throughout the show, however, many clues are dropped to help judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora as well as the viewers at home work out who they are.

There's also the biggest clue as well; the character's singing voice. However, past series have proved how this can be very misleading.

Dippy Egg: The judges guesses

So far, the judges have guessed that Dippy Egg could be the following celebrities:

Matt Lucas

Matt Hancock

Paul Whitehouse

Jimmy Doherty

Greg Wallace

Boris Johnson

The Masked Singer judges and viewers have guessed Dippy Egg could be Matt Lucas. Picture: Getty

Dippy Egg clues so far

Here are some of the lines Dippy Egg has said on The Masked Singer in a bid to help people work out who they are:

I have just performed therefore I am frazzled, but it's not the first time that I have done dazzled

I'm 'hard on the outside, but soft in the middle'

Working with animals is 'egg-citing'

I got really wild for music

Sometimes I play opera and I sing too, but that's another West Side Story

Here are some of the visual clues Dippy Egg has shared in their VT:

The word 'cake' was circled on a menu

Dippy Egg was filmed on a farm with a sign saying 'Welcome to Dippy Egg Farm'

Singing with an unplugged microphone

Who do people think Dippy Egg is?

These are some of the guesses taking place online over Dippy Egg's identity: