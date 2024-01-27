Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

On Air Now
27 January 2024, 18:30
Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues revealed so far.
The Masked Singer 2024 continues and we are loving every moment of the show.
The secret celebrities have been keeping us entertained for weeks as we slowly watch each of them be unmasked. But one celebrity still in the competition is Maypole.
Cheryl, Anne-Marie and Melody Thornton have been guessed by the judges and fans as Maypole's true identiy, however who they really are remains a mystery.
Here are all the clues and guess for Maypole on The Masked Singer so far.
It is currently unknown who Maypole is on The Masked Singer. Due to the rules of the show, the singer's identity cannot be revealed until after they have been eliminated.
Once they leave the show, the celebrity is then unmasked and allowed to perform one last time.
The clues for Maypole on The Masked Singer are:
The judges believe Maypole could be:
Viewers think Maypole could be: