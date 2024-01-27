Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Maypole is a competitor on The Masked Singer 2024. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues revealed so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer 2024 continues and we are loving every moment of the show.

The secret celebrities have been keeping us entertained for weeks as we slowly watch each of them be unmasked. But one celebrity still in the competition is Maypole.

Cheryl, Anne-Marie and Melody Thornton have been guessed by the judges and fans as Maypole's true identiy, however who they really are remains a mystery.

Here are all the clues and guess for Maypole on The Masked Singer so far.

Maypole is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer?

It is currently unknown who Maypole is on The Masked Singer. Due to the rules of the show, the singer's identity cannot be revealed until after they have been eliminated.

Once they leave the show, the celebrity is then unmasked and allowed to perform one last time.

What clues for Maypole on The Masked Singer have there been already?

The clues for Maypole on The Masked Singer are:

"Clowns do scare me but I just grin and bear it."

"Don’t tell the other circus acts but I can speak Spanish and Italian."

They're ready to "have a ball."

Maypole has an American accent.

The X Factor has been a theme throughout their videos.

Maypole is a fan favourite on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who do the judges think Maypole is on The Masked Singer?

The judges believe Maypole could be:

Cheryl

Anne-Marie

Emma Raducanu

Who do the viewers of The Masked Singer think Maypole is?

Viewers think Maypole could be:

Melody Thornton

Nicole Scherzinger

Jessie J

Read more: