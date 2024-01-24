The Masked Singer fans convinced of Air Fryer's identity after clue 'gives it away'

Guesses have been flying in for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Masked Singer viewers have been guessing who Air Fryer is.

The Masked Singer fans think they've figured out who Air Fryer is after adding up all of the clues.

So far we've seen Weather, Chicken Caesar, Rat and Bubble Tea leave the show, but there are still plenty of characters left to unmask, including Air Fryer.

After performing The Final Countdown by Europe and Kings & Queens by Ava Max, judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross have guessed the singer could be RuPaul, Sophie Dhal or Mary Berry, but viewers think differently.

Fans of the show are convinced that Air Fryer is none other than pop star Jessie J.

Fans think they've guessed who Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their theories.

One user wrote: "That’s got to be Jessie j on masked singer"

Another added: "Air Fryer does actually sound like Jessie J and she was a judge on the voice #MaskedSingerUK"

With a third commenting: "Air Fryer is Jessie J. Convinced. And if I’m wrong I’ll hang my head in shame for a very long time… I’ve only seen her live 22 times & listened to her music on repeat for more hours of my life than I’d care to admit… #MaskedSingerUK"

Jessie J is thought to be Air Fryer on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

Other Air Fryer guesses online include Rebel Wilson and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, but viewers will have to wait to see who the celebrity is.

Although the celebrities have to keep their identity a secret, the show was thrown into chaos earlier this week after TV presenter Simon Rimmer appeared to reveal he was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer.

Dippy Egg is another character on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

During an interview with Julia Sawalha, who was revealed to be Bubble Tea on Saturday's episode, Simon asked the actress if she had any say in what her costume would look like, to which Julia answered no.

Simon then stated: "I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know with me as Dippy..."

Simon Rimmer appeared to 'reveal' he was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer. Picture: Channel 4

This led the shocked chef to cover his mouth in disbelief before saying: "I think I gave it away then."

Although Simon made this claim, it isn't clear whether he was telling the truth, or making the statement to throw people off Dippy Egg's scent.

Watch Simon Rimmer 'reveal' he is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer here:

Simon Rimmer ‘leaks’ he is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer

Other Dippy Egg guesses include Kelvin Fletcher, Greg Wallace, Shane Ritchie and Matt Lucas, however viewers will have to wait until future episodes to discover who is under the mask.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 on Saturday at 7pm.

