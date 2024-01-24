The Masked Singer fans convinced of Air Fryer's identity after clue 'gives it away'

24 January 2024, 15:51

Guesses have been flying in for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer
Guesses have been flying in for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Masked Singer viewers have been guessing who Air Fryer is.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer fans think they've figured out who Air Fryer is after adding up all of the clues.

So far we've seen Weather, Chicken Caesar, Rat and Bubble Tea leave the show, but there are still plenty of characters left to unmask, including Air Fryer.

After performing The Final Countdown by Europe and Kings & Queens by Ava Max, judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross have guessed the singer could be RuPaul, Sophie Dhal or Mary Berry, but viewers think differently.

Fans of the show are convinced that Air Fryer is none other than pop star Jessie J.

Fans think they've guessed who Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer
Fans think they've guessed who Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their theories.

One user wrote: "That’s got to be Jessie j on masked singer"

Another added: "Air Fryer does actually sound like Jessie J and she was a judge on the voice #MaskedSingerUK"

With a third commenting: "Air Fryer is Jessie J. Convinced. And if I’m wrong I’ll hang my head in shame for a very long time… I’ve only seen her live 22 times & listened to her music on repeat for more hours of my life than I’d care to admit… #MaskedSingerUK"

Jessie J singing
Jessie J is thought to be Air Fryer on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

Other Air Fryer guesses online include Rebel Wilson and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, but viewers will have to wait to see who the celebrity is.

Although the celebrities have to keep their identity a secret, the show was thrown into chaos earlier this week after TV presenter Simon Rimmer appeared to reveal he was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer.

Dippy Egg is another character on The Masked Singer
Dippy Egg is another character on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

During an interview with Julia Sawalha, who was revealed to be Bubble Tea on Saturday's episode, Simon asked the actress if she had any say in what her costume would look like, to which Julia answered no.

Simon then stated: "I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know with me as Dippy..."

Simon Rimmer appeared to 'reveal' he was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer
Simon Rimmer appeared to 'reveal' he was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer. Picture: Channel 4

This led the shocked chef to cover his mouth in disbelief before saying: "I think I gave it away then."

Although Simon made this claim, it isn't clear whether he was telling the truth, or making the statement to throw people off Dippy Egg's scent.

Watch Simon Rimmer 'reveal' he is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer here:

Simon Rimmer ‘leaks’ he is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer

Other Dippy Egg guesses include Kelvin Fletcher, Greg Wallace, Shane Ritchie and Matt Lucas, however viewers will have to wait until future episodes to discover who is under the mask.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 on Saturday at 7pm.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Tyler Cruickshank is looking for love on Love Island All Stars

Tyler Cruickshank: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

Claudia Winkleman standing in front of the round table on The Traitors

How many episodes of The Traitors are there?

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together

Love Island All Stars: What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

Sophie Piper is returning to Love Island as an All Stars bombshell

Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper: Age, famous sister and what happened in series 6

Love Island's Tom Clare is back in South Africa just one year after he originally appeared on the show

Love Island All Stars Tom Clare: Age, height and what happened in series 9

Sue Radford pictured with her kids on 22 Kids and Counting episode

Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Love Island All Star's Toby and Georgia with shocked faces in the villa

Love Island All Stars viewers can’t believe ‘age gap’ between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Radford are bakers

Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

The Traitors finale will air this week

The Traitors finalist admits winner has 'already been revealed' due to on-screen clue

Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

The Traitors final: How does it work and how do they win?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly talking about having another baby

Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

The Radford family have raised money for their family friend

Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Celebrities

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling

Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When is the MAFS Australia 2024 start date in the UK?

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet?

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

Owl is one of the characters on this year's Masked Singer - but have you guessed who is behind the mask?

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, theories and guesses

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers