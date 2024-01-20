Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer? Here's all the clues revealed so far as the judges and viewers continue to guess.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bubble Tea is one of the bizarre new characters taking part in this year's The Masked Singer, hosted by Joel Dommett and judged by Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Although Bubble Tea has only performed once, viewers of the hit ITV singing show are sure they've worked out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask.

The judges have also had their own guesses, including Emily Atack, Heidi Range and Georgia Toffolo.

As people continue to try and work out who Bubble Tea really is, here's all the clues and guesses so far.

The Masked Singer judges think Bubble Tea is The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack. Picture: ITV

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer?

Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer has not been unmasked yet, and so their identity remains a secret to viewers and the judges.

People will only be able to find out who Bubble Tea is for sure when they remove the mask, which only happens when they are voted off.

What clues for Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer have there been already?

Here are the clues already revealed by Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer:

'You bet you've heard all about me!'

'My flavour's bubbling right now, pretty popular, you know?'

'I'm an influencer, sugar babe! A content maker, sweetie pie, on all platforms, darling.'

'I love a gossip, but better stop now...before this bubble bursts.'

'When the bubbles swirl and the great wind whirls, I once leant my voice to the sound of lamb curls.'

The Masked Singer viewers also thing Emily Atack could be the celebrity behind Bubble Tea's mask. Picture: Getty

Who do the judges and viewers think Bubble Tea is on The Masked Singer?

So far, the judges have guessed that Bubble Tea could be:

Heidi Range

Georgia Toffolo

Emily Atack

Anita Rani

Meanwhile, viewers of The Masked Singer have guessed that Bubble Tea could be:

Joanna Paige

Dani Dyer

Charlotte Crosby

Rochelle Humes

Kate Winslet

Sophie Dahl

Jane Horrocks

Emily Head

Read more: