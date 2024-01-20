Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories
20 January 2024, 18:30
Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer? Here's all the clues revealed so far as the judges and viewers continue to guess.
Bubble Tea is one of the bizarre new characters taking part in this year's The Masked Singer, hosted by Joel Dommett and judged by Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
Although Bubble Tea has only performed once, viewers of the hit ITV singing show are sure they've worked out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask.
The judges have also had their own guesses, including Emily Atack, Heidi Range and Georgia Toffolo.
As people continue to try and work out who Bubble Tea really is, here's all the clues and guesses so far.
Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer?
Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer has not been unmasked yet, and so their identity remains a secret to viewers and the judges.
People will only be able to find out who Bubble Tea is for sure when they remove the mask, which only happens when they are voted off.
What clues for Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer have there been already?
Here are the clues already revealed by Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer:
'You bet you've heard all about me!'
'My flavour's bubbling right now, pretty popular, you know?'
'I'm an influencer, sugar babe! A content maker, sweetie pie, on all platforms, darling.'
'I love a gossip, but better stop now...before this bubble bursts.'
'When the bubbles swirl and the great wind whirls, I once leant my voice to the sound of lamb curls.'
Who do the judges and viewers think Bubble Tea is on The Masked Singer?
So far, the judges have guessed that Bubble Tea could be:
- Heidi Range
- Georgia Toffolo
- Emily Atack
- Anita Rani
Meanwhile, viewers of The Masked Singer have guessed that Bubble Tea could be:
- Joanna Paige
- Dani Dyer
- Charlotte Crosby
- Rochelle Humes
- Kate Winslet
- Sophie Dahl
- Jane Horrocks
- Emily Head
