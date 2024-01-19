Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

19 January 2024, 15:45

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer
Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

All the clues and guesses for Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is back with 12 new characters singing their heart out in a bid to win the show.

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora, are trying to guess who the secret celebrities are before they are unmasked, and we've seen some talented singers leave the show so far.

One celebrity still going strong is Eiffel Tower. With a French accent and spectacular singing voice, there are lots of guesses flying around regarding who Eiffel Tower is.

But who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer and what are their clues? Here is everything you need to know.

The Eiffel Tower speaks with a French accent
The Eiffel Tower speaks with a French accent. Picture: ITV

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer?

It is currently unknown who Eiffel Tower is on The Masked Singer.

Viewers will have to wait for the celebrity to be unmasked to reveal their true identity. This happens when the singer receives the least amount of votes from the audience and judges.

They are then eliminated from the competition and required to take off their mask.

Who have the judges guessed Eiffel Tower is on The Masked Singer?

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora have guessed the Eiffel Tower could be:

  • Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Sheridan Smith
  • Kim Cattrall
  • Geri Halliwell-Horner
Eiffel Tower has received many guesses on their identity
Eiffel Tower has received many guesses on their identity. Picture: ITV

What are the Eiffel Tower clues?

Here are some of the things Eiffel Tower has said on The Masked Singer to hint at their identity:

  • There's so much to cover in this fantastic city. Big Ben, the Old Vic, Primrose Hill and Shakespeare's Globe, my diary is full to the brim.
  • Ooh la la, ooh la la, mon chant etait tres bon. It may not have been Monty, but was defo Python.
  • They could be Geri close to working out who I am.
  • Eiffel Tower speaks with a 'French' accent.
  • Eiffel Tower sent a text message to a contact listed as 'Mr Big'.

Who do people think Eiffel Tower is?

Some social media users believe Eiffel Tower could be:

  • Hannah Waddingham
  • Ruby Wax
  • Vicki Michelle
  • Kim Cattrall
  • Sarah Jessica Parker

