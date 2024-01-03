Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

3 January 2024, 15:36

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

All the clues and guesses as The Masked Singer viewers try to work out who Rat is on the hit ITV show.

The Masked Singer introduced a host of new characters this year, including the mysterious Rat who many people believe to be Claire Sweeney, Kerry Katona or Shirley Ballas.

Joel Dommett has returned to host the show where judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora attempt to work out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask.

Rat has already dropped some clues they could be from Liverpool, have Scottish heritage or even that they are the singer of a famous band.

But who is Rat, what clues do we have so far and what at the judges and viewers guesses?

Rat on The Masked Singer has hinted at having Scottish Heritage with their tartan outfit. Picture: ITV

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer?

We won't know for sure who Rat is until they are unmasked on The Masked Singer, which only happens when they are voted off, or when they win.

However, throughout the show many clues are dropped to help judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora as well as the viewers at home work out who they are.

The voice is also a big giveaway of who is could be, however, the celebrity's identity can still be hidden behind this, especially if they are not already a singer.

Who the judges have guessed Rat is

So far, the judges have guessed that Rat could be the following celebrities:

  • Ronnie Ancona
  • Claire Sweeney
  • Shirley Manson
  • Mel C
The Masked Singer viewers have guessed that Rat could be Claire Sweeney. Picture: Getty

Rat clues so far

Here are some of the lines Rat has said on The Masked Singer in a bid to help people work out who they are:

  • There is no regret when I say what I say, because all I've achieved, I've given away
  • People think rats are pests, but that's just pure garbage
  • I'm the handiest rodent you'll ever meet, getting teenage kicks from scratching out this living
  • You could say I peaked too soon, but you've got to start early to win this rat race mate
  • I like keeping things squeaky clean, it keeps me old mum happy
  • What's in the pipeline for me you ask? Time is tick-tocking, and I'm on the clock, time to take the plunge

Here are some of the visual clues Rat has shared in their VT:

  • Wearing a Scottish flag on their outfit
  • Liverpool accent - but is it real?
  • Jeans with a label on that read 'Laundrette Service Wash'
  • Driving a van called 'Rat's Squeaky Service' with a plate reading RAT10 F4
  • Clock pointing towards quarter past three

Who do people think Rat is?

These are some of the guesses taking place online over Rat's identity:

  • Kerry Katona
  • Mel Giedroyc
  • Stacey Solomon
  • Shirley Ballas
  • Aggie Mackenzie
  • Kim Woodburn
  • Rachel Riley
  • Imelda Staunton

