The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far? Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who has left The Masked Singer so far? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is back on our screens with some brand new celebrities singing their heart out.

With characters such as Dippy Egg and Rat vying for the crown, only one can win.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will be trying to figure out who the Masked Singers are, alongside all of us at home who will be eagerly guessing.

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer? Here is everything you need to know.

The Masked Singer is back with another series. Picture: ITV

Who has left The Masked Singer so far?

Week 1- Weather

The series kicked off with a bang when Weather was the first Masked Singer to be eliminated from the show.

After belting out I Can See Clearly Now by Jimmy Cliff, Weather was later revealed to be Grammy-award-winning singer Dionne Warwick.

Dionne Warwick was revealed to be Weather on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Week 2- Chicken Caesar Salad

The second week of the competition saw Chicken Caesar Salad serenade the audience with their rendition of the Red Hot Chilli Pepper's classic song, Under The Bridge.

Despite being a winner with viewers at home, Chicken Caesar Salad gained the least amount of votes from the in-studio audience and was sent home.

Before leaving, Chicken Caesar Salad was unmasked as TV presenter Alexander Armstrong.

Alexander Armstrong was revealed to be Chicken Caesar Salad on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Week 3- Unknown

Viewers will have to tune in this weekend to discover which contestant will be leaving The Masked Singer.

Read more: