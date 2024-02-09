Who is Keala Settle? Everything you need to know about The Greatest Showman star

Keala Settle is a Broadway superstar. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Keala Settle in The Greatest Showman, how old is she and where is she from?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keala Settle, 48, burst onto our screens in the iconic musical film 'The Greatest Showman' in 2017 and quickly became a household favourite.

Her moving rendition of This is Me was a standout song in the movie, going on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song that year. Since then, Keala has gone on to tour with Hugh Jackman and make her West End debut in '& Juliet' before going on to star in 'Sister Act'.

It was recently announced that Keala had been cast in the upcoming 'Wicked' movie alongside Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

How old is Keala Settle, where is she from and how is she famous?

Keala Settle is a singer and actress. Picture: Alamy

Who is Keala Settle?

Keala Settle is an American singer and actress, best known for playing Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the film 'The Greatest Showman'.

Her rendition of 'This is Me' won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2017, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Read more: Amanda Holden reveals why she pressed BGT Golden Buzzer for Greatest Showman singer

Read more: The Greatest Showman lyric quiz - are YOU an expert?

Watch Keala Settle discuss The Greatest Showman sequel here:

Keala Settle says she'd never do a The Greatest Showman sequel

After making her broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, 'Queen of the Desert', Keala has gone on to star in other musical productions such as 'Les Misérables', 'Waitress' and 'Hairspray'.

In 2017 she was cast alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya in the hit musical film 'The Greatest Showman'.

Keala was then propelled into the spotlight and joined Hugh Jackman on his 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' tour, before making her West End debut in the musical '& Juliet' in 2022.

Keala Settle rose to fame appearing in The Greatest Showman. Picture: Alamy

She is set to star in another blockbuster film, after having a character created just for her.

Keala was cast as Miss Coddle in the upcoming 'Wicked' movie which includes an all-star cast of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

The film is set to be released in November, with the sequel following a year later in 2025.

Keala Settle is set to be part of the Wicked film. Picture: Alamy

Who did Keala Settle play in The Greatest Showman?

Keala Settle played the bearded lady, Lettie Lutz, in 'The Greatest Showman'.

How old is Keala Settle?

Keala Settle in 48-years-old.

She attended Kahuku High School in 1993 before enrolling at Southern Utah University.

Where is Keala Settle from?

Keala Settle is from Hawaii.

Her mother is originally from New Zealand and her father is from Manchester.