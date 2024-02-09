Who is Keala Settle? Everything you need to know about The Greatest Showman star

9 February 2024, 14:22

Keala Settle pictured with Hugh Jackman and singing on The Greatest Showman
Keala Settle is a Broadway superstar. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Keala Settle in The Greatest Showman, how old is she and where is she from?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keala Settle, 48, burst onto our screens in the iconic musical film 'The Greatest Showman' in 2017 and quickly became a household favourite.

Her moving rendition of This is Me was a standout song in the movie, going on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song that year. Since then, Keala has gone on to tour with Hugh Jackman and make her West End debut in '& Juliet' before going on to star in 'Sister Act'.

It was recently announced that Keala had been cast in the upcoming 'Wicked' movie alongside Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

How old is Keala Settle, where is she from and how is she famous?

Keala Settle smiles at the Golden Globe Awards
Keala Settle is a singer and actress. Picture: Alamy

Who is Keala Settle?

Keala Settle is an American singer and actress, best known for playing Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the film 'The Greatest Showman'.

Her rendition of 'This is Me' won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2017, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Read more: Amanda Holden reveals why she pressed BGT Golden Buzzer for Greatest Showman singer

Read more: The Greatest Showman lyric quiz - are YOU an expert?

Watch Keala Settle discuss The Greatest Showman sequel here:

Keala Settle says she'd never do a The Greatest Showman sequel

After making her broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, 'Queen of the Desert', Keala has gone on to star in other musical productions such as 'Les Misérables', 'Waitress' and 'Hairspray'.

In 2017 she was cast alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya in the hit musical film 'The Greatest Showman'.

Keala was then propelled into the spotlight and joined Hugh Jackman on his 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' tour, before making her West End debut in the musical '& Juliet' in 2022.

Keala Settlewith Hugh Jackman at The Greatest Showman
Keala Settle rose to fame appearing in The Greatest Showman. Picture: Alamy

She is set to star in another blockbuster film, after having a character created just for her.

Keala was cast as Miss Coddle in the upcoming 'Wicked' movie which includes an all-star cast of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

The film is set to be released in November, with the sequel following a year later in 2025.

Keala Settle singing
Keala Settle is set to be part of the Wicked film. Picture: Alamy

Who did Keala Settle play in The Greatest Showman?

Keala Settle played the bearded lady, Lettie Lutz, in 'The Greatest Showman'.

How old is Keala Settle?

Keala Settle in 48-years-old.

She attended Kahuku High School in 1993 before enrolling at Southern Utah University.

Where is Keala Settle from?

Keala Settle is from Hawaii.

Her mother is originally from New Zealand and her father is from Manchester.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Sue Radford smiles with her grandchildren

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023

Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

TV & Movies

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!

One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB and with her family

Kate Garraway hits back at cruel trolls who say she was wrong to laugh on Good Morning Britain

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot explained

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has given fans a health update regarding Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall play Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series One Day

How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

Love Island All Stars finish date, when is the final?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

The Apprentice contestants and Lord Alan Sugar

What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

TV & Movies

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When is the first day of spring in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on TV? Start date revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon with her daughter Belle and birthday decorations

Stacey Solomon mum-shamed over Belle's first birthday celebrations

Sue Radford has clapped back at fans

Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are the first twins on Love Island

Jess and Eve Love Island twins age, ex-boyfriends and everything that happened on season 6

TV & Movies