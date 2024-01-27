Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Bigfoot is appearing on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues and guesses so far.

The Masked Singer has continued to delighted us for the past few weeks as we watchthe celebrities battle it out to win the series.

A few of the singers have already been unmasked, but one contestant still going strong is Bigfoot.

So far judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora, have guessed the celebrity could be David Seaman, Huw Lawrie or Rupert Grint, but are they right?

Bigfoot is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer?

It is currently unknown who Bigfoot on The Masked Singer is. Viewers will have to wait until Bigfoot receives the lowest number of votes from the audience and judges to see who they are.

After the celebrity is eliminated from the competition, they are then unmasked and allowed to perform one more time.

What clues for Bigfoot on The Masked Singer have there been already?

The clues for Bigfoot are:

Bigfoot has said: "Act your age, not your shoe size."

Binoculars with the word mill on it were displayed.

There have been references to Harry Potter.

Bigfoots has said: "You might think my talent is quite preposterous, but my strength was once linked to a sporting rhinoceros."

Bigfoot says they have a "cast of friends."

Bigfoot is a favourite on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who do the judges think Bigfoot is on The Masked Singer?

The judges believe Bigfoot could be:

David Seaman

Huw Lawrie

Rupert Grint

Vinnie Jones

Who do the viewers of The Masked Singer think Bigfoot is?

Viewers think Bigfoot could be:

Alex Brooker

Dave Grohl

Jamie Laing

