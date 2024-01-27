Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

On Air Now
27 January 2024, 18:30
Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues and guesses so far.
The Masked Singer has continued to delighted us for the past few weeks as we watchthe celebrities battle it out to win the series.
A few of the singers have already been unmasked, but one contestant still going strong is Bigfoot.
So far judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora, have guessed the celebrity could be David Seaman, Huw Lawrie or Rupert Grint, but are they right?
It is currently unknown who Bigfoot on The Masked Singer is. Viewers will have to wait until Bigfoot receives the lowest number of votes from the audience and judges to see who they are.
After the celebrity is eliminated from the competition, they are then unmasked and allowed to perform one more time.
The clues for Bigfoot are:
The judges believe Bigfoot could be:
Viewers think Bigfoot could be: