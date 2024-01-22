The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Masked Singer favourite Dippy Egg appears to have revealed themselves.

The Masked Singer has been thrown into chaos after one celebrity appeared to reveal they were Dippy Egg.

The live on-air blunder happened on Sunday Brunch when TV presenter Simon Rimmer 'accidentally disclosed' that he was Dippy Egg, despite the character still being on the show.

During an interview with Julia Sawalha, who was unmasked as Bubble Tea on Saturday's episode, Simon Rimmer asked if she had any input on what her Masked Singer costume would be, to which she answered no.

Simon then let slip: "I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know with me as Dippy..."

Simon Rimmer appeared to 'reveal' he was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer. Picture: Channel 4

This led the shocked chef to cover his mouth in disbelief before saying: "I think I gave it away then."

Although Simon made this claim, it isn't clear whether he was telling the truth, or making the statement to throw people off Dippy Egg's scent.

Watch Simon Rimmer 'reveal' he is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer here:

Simon Rimmer ‘leaks’ he is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer

At this point in the series, fans have guessed Dippy Egg could be Kelvin Fletcher, Greg Wallace, Shane Ritchie or Matt Lucas, however viewers won't be able to know who the celebrities are until they have been voted off the show and unmasked.

So far, Dionne Warwick, Alexander Armstrong, Shirley Ballas and Julia Sawalha have been eliminated from the show, with eight more singers vying for the crown.

Jennifer Saunders was a guest judge on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Saturday's episode saw Julia Sawalha reunite with her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders after performing 'Le Freak' by Chic in a bid to stay in the competition.

The pair had a sweet reunion after Julia removed her mask, with Jennifer commenting: "What are you doing darling?!"

