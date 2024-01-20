Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Piranha is on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

All the clues and guesses for Piranha on The Masked Singer so far.

The Masked Singer is back with 12 new characters singing their heart out in a bid to win the show.

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora, are trying to guess who the secret celebrities are before they are unmasked, and we've seen some talented singers leave the show so far.

One celebrity still going strong is Piranha. With their strong vocals and cryptic clues, there are lots of guesses flying around regarding who Piranha is.

But who is Piranha on The Masked Singer and what are their clues? Everything we know so far.

Piranha may win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer?

It is currently unknown who Piranha is on The Masked Singer.

Viewers will have to wait for the celebrity to be unmasked to reveal their true identity. This happens when the singer receives the least amount of votes from the audience and judges.

They are then eliminated from the competition and required to take off their mask.

Who have the judges guessed Piranha is on The Masked Singer?

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora have guessed Piranha could be:

Jamie Cullum

Jordan Knight

Sting

Piranha is a favourite on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

What are the Piranha clues?

These are the clues for Piranha so far.

"The motion (of being underwater) makes me a little sick"

A map highlighting Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

Brazilian Portuguese English dictionary, a sketchbook, a guidebook to fish in the Amazon.

They were 'terrified' of the panel hearing them sing.

"Piranhas are hungry, piranhas do bite, but I’d rather munch popcorn on this special night."

Who do people think Piranha is?

Social media users believe Piranha could be:

Danny Jones

Matt Cardle

Tom Grennan

