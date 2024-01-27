Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

On Air Now
27 January 2024, 18:30
Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues revealed so far.
The Masked Singer is keeping us entertained on Saturday night, with brand new celebrities singing their hearts out to be crowned champion.
So far we've seen judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross share their theories on who Air Fryer may be, as more and more Masked Singers are revealed.
Rumours have been rife regarding Air Fryer's identity, with Rebel Wilson, Alison Hammond and Jessie J being some of the guesses so far. Fans even think they've sussed out who Air Fryer is, after one clue 'gave it away'.
Here are all the clues, guess and theories for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer.
It isn't known who Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer. As per the rules of the show, each singer must remain in their costume until they have been voted out.
After they have been eliminated from the competition, they are then able to be unmasked and their identity is revealed.
So far judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan have guessed Air Fyer is:
The Air Fryer clues are:
People have been guessing Air Fryer is: