Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Air Fryer is competing on The Masked Singer 2024. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues revealed so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is keeping us entertained on Saturday night, with brand new celebrities singing their hearts out to be crowned champion.

So far we've seen judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross share their theories on who Air Fryer may be, as more and more Masked Singers are revealed.

Rumours have been rife regarding Air Fryer's identity, with Rebel Wilson, Alison Hammond and Jessie J being some of the guesses so far. Fans even think they've sussed out who Air Fryer is, after one clue 'gave it away'.

Here are all the clues, guess and theories for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer.

Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer?

It isn't known who Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer. As per the rules of the show, each singer must remain in their costume until they have been voted out.

After they have been eliminated from the competition, they are then able to be unmasked and their identity is revealed.

Who have the judges guessed Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer?

So far judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan have guessed Air Fyer is:

RuPaul Charles

Jacqueline Jossa

Sophie Dal

Fans think they've figured out who Air Fryer is on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

What clues for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer have there been already?

The Air Fryer clues are:

"Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time."

"Dressed to impress, but these sparkles cost extra."

"Tonight’s performance is gonna sizzle."

During one video there was an Oscar covered in cobwebs.

A market stall was also spotted in the background of one video.

Who do people think Air Fryer on The Masked Singer is?

People have been guessing Air Fryer is:

Jessie J

Rebel Wilson

Alison Hammond

Judi Love

Read more: