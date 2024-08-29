Will there be a new The Inbetweeners movie?

The cast are interested in making a new The Inbetweeners movie. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Is there going to be a The Inbetweeners 3 film?

It’s safe to say that The Inbetweeners can be considered a TV show that shaped a generation. The series was applauded for its disgustingly accurate depiction of teenage male etiquette and humour.

Joe Thomas, James Buckley, Simon Bird and Blake Harrison starred as the core cast with a special shout-out to the incredible Greg Davies whose depiction of the Head of Sixth Form Mr Gilbert will go down in history as one of the best characters ever.

It’s been a decade since The Inbetweeners 2 movie came out and with two under their belt, rumours have started to swirl regarding a third film or TV show.

Is there going to be a new The Inbetweeners film? Here’s what we know about The Inbetweeners 3.

It's been ten years since the second The Inbetweeners film was released. Picture: Alamy

Will there be The Inbetweeners 3?

Whilst a new The Inbetweeners film has not been confirmed yet, Joe Thomas has spoken out about how the four boys have certainly considered reuniting.

Speaking on the ‘Always Be Comedy’ podcast, he revealed that the idea for another film had been considered in "various forms and all of us feel like it would be nice."

"We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it," Joe revealed on the podcast.

"A movie, I think works with the right idea. It would be challenging to do another series, just because of the timeline. But with the film, there are all sorts of options."

Joe Thomas discussed the idea of a 'stag do' storyline for the potential third film. Picture: Alamy

What will the new The Inbetweeners movie be about?

If and it’s still a massive ‘if’ the gang reunited for a third movie, Joe discussed what the film would potentially be about.

The comedian and television star debated the idea of a stag do or bachelor party for the plot of the film, stating it would be a good tool to support the idea of a reunion, especially somewhere like Vegas.

"It would need to be about blokes, I think,” Joe continued on the podcast. “And there’s something about the adult world and how much more complicated it is than the world of adolescence."

"A film can be a special occasion. A film is about a disruption to normality, whereas the sitcom is about what normality is like."

"A film is a story with an ending. Whereas a sitcom is more like going down the pub with a friend who’s funny, and it’s just open-ended."

The Inbetweeners TV series first aired in 2008. Picture: Alamy

When does the new The Inbetweeners movie come out?

Sadly, there’s been no release date yet, there is not even any confirmation that The Inbetweeners 3 film is happening.

Right now, all we have is the original cast showing a bit of interest, but when and if that changes, we’ll update this page.