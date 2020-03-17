Who is James Buckley, what else has the GBBO star been in and who is his wife?

James Buckley will appear on Stand Up To Cancer tonight. Picture: PA/Channel 4/Instagram

James Buckley is a contestant on Great British Bake Off tonight - here's your need-to-know on the former Inbetweeners star.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to our screens tonight, and the famous faces competing in episode two are Richard Dreyfuss, Patsy Palmer, James Buckley and Scarlett Moffatt.

James Buckley shot to fame when he appeared in Channel 4 show The Inbetweeners in 2008. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is James Buckley? What's his age and background?

James, 32, is an actor from London. He started acting in school plays from the age of seven, and - by the time he was 11 - had landed professional roles West End shows Whistle Down the Wind and Les Misérables.

He had small parts in a few TV and radio shows in his teenage years, before landing his breakthrough role as Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners.

James previously opened up about finding fame 'really difficult', telling the Daily Star: "I think I’m getting closer and closer to never leaving my house again.

James Buckley shot to fame as Jay in The Inbetweeners. Picture: PA

"If someone said to me: ‘I would really like to be famous,’ I would say to them: ‘You really don’t.’

“Because I’m struggling with it and I’m not even that famous.

"I’m not anywhere near Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt or someone like that and I really, really struggle with it.

"It’s something I find really difficult.

"Having people take secret pictures of me, it just fries my brain.

“I’m just a bloke – just come talk to me. I’d love to talk to you.”

Who is James Buckley's wife? Does he have children?

James is married to Scottish model Clair Meek, and the pair have two sons - Harrison, born in 2011, and Jude, born in 2013.

Previously opening up about parenthood, James said: “I can’t wait; it’s going to be really cool. It’s like the longest Christmas Eve ever. I’m going to be hands on and stuff.

“I think people were really confused when news got out that I was having a baby. What – Jay from The Inbetweeners, a 17-year-old foul-mouthed boy?

“Obviously I’m a man in my mid-twenties and have an apartment and a girlfriend and live a very normal life.”

When is Celebrity Great British Bake Off on Channel 4?

Episode two airs tonight at 8pm.