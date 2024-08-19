Exclusive

Richard Hammond "misses" his Grand Tour mates after filming final ever episode

Richard Hammond talks to Heart Breakfast. Picture: Global/Heart

Richard Hammond has revealed that he will miss his long-time partners in crime Jeremy Clarkson and James May now that The Grand Tour is coming to an end.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 54-year-old TV presenter dropped by the Heart studio today (August 19) to chat about the latest series of his show Richard Hammond's Workshop.

Jamie Theakston asked Richard about The Grand Tour's upcoming end, with Richard confirming that the next episode, taking place in Zimbabwe, will be its last.

When asked by Zoe Hardman why the show is ending, Richard replied: "Because we've been doing it for 136 years. It's going to be later this year, it will be formally announced and we'll come and talk about it.

Richard Hammond and his Grand Tour co-stars. Picture: Heart/Getty

On whether he'll miss his mates, he said: "Yeah, absolutely. But we wanted to end it at a time, place and in a manner of our choosing. That's what we've done."

Richard also joked about how Jeremy "made a monumental fuss" when he cut his finger while making crisps on Clarkson's Farm.

The Grand Tour will return on Amazon Prime Video in September, marking the end of over 20 years of Clarkson, Hammond and May's TV projects together.

Richard Hammond's Workshop returns to Discovery+ on August 26.