Freddie Flintoff ‘could have been killed’ in 124mph Top Gear crash on same track Richard Hammond almost died

Freddie Flintoff crashed on the same runway Richard Hammond did back in 2006. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Freddie Flintoff was involved in a crash this week while filming Top Gear at York’s Elvington Airfield, the same track that left Richard Hammond critically injured.

Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff, 41, has reassured fans he is not hurt and is “absolutely fine” following the crash.

This week, The Sun reported that Freddie – whose real name is Andrew – was involved in a 124mph crash while driving a three-wheeled cycle car.

READ MORE: Freddie Flintoff reveals details on James Corden's Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

A witness to the events told the publication: “He was going flat out. Then there was an almighty bang. Dust was flying everywhere and everyone raced over.”

David, the witness, added that Freddie “could have been killed”.

Freddie Flintoff has reassured his fans that he is not hurt following the accident. Picture: PA

He went on to add: “He was so lucky it wasn’t worse, especially after Richard Hammond’s crash.

“Freddie may not have been going at the same speed but it could easily have been a similar outcome.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Freddie said on the accident: “I’m absolutely fine and was back filming today. I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far.

“It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

The star was filming scenes for Top Gear when the crash happened this week. Picture: PA

Richard Hammond was left in a coma when he crashed at the same track. Picture: PA

It was reported that Freddie was helped to his feet by on-site medics following the accident.

The owner of the Time Bandit Trike – which Freddie was driving during the crash – Trevor Duckworth, said the accident was down to Freddie not breaking correctly.

He explained: “Freddie asked me how fast it would go. I said about 120mph and he hit 124mph so he was on the button.

“He just hasn’t braked correctly.”

Richard Hammond made a full recovery following his terrible crash. Picture: PA

In 2006, former Top Gear host Richard Hammond was left in a coma after his vehicle span off the track at 288mph.

Richard went on to make a full recovery.

READ NOW: Kevin Hart is going to be 'just fine' following car crash, he wife says