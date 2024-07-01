Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

1 July 2024, 15:34

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds
Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds. Picture: X: @realhawkstone

By Tiasha Debray

It seems like Diddly Squat isn’t enough for Clarkson’s Farm’s Jeremy Clarkson anymore – the TV star has purchased an old pub in the Cotswolds that he plans to reopen as a venue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson’s season 3 of Clarkson’s Farm dropped in May 2024 to the relief of Diddly Squat Farm fans and the people running it, from Kaleb Cooper, Cheerful Charlie, Lisa Hogan to Andy Cato.

And of course Gerald Cooper, who recently revealed the good news regarding his cancer diagnosis, which saw him out of commission for the majority of season three.

With season four not expected to be out until next year, it seems like Jeremy is after a new project to occupy his mind.

Now, Jeremy has revealed he’s bought the Windmill restaurant and wedding venue in Oxfordshire with all the intentions of re-opening it at a fully functioning pub.

Jeremy Clarkson is the owner of Hawkstone Lager which will be served at his pub
Jeremy Clarkson is the owner of Hawkstone Lager which will be served at his pub. Picture: Instagram: jeremyclarkson1

From the sounds of it, the future ‘pub’ will need to have a lot of work done to it before it’s ready to house any guests.

Jeremy penned: “There is some work to be done on the pub itself. For example, the cellar is too small, the gable end is falling down, the outside decking area is dangerous, the water is unfit for human consumption, the loft is full of dead rats and the lavatories are illegal,” in the Sunday Times.

He also revealed he’d paid less than £1million for the land and building, but despite all the work that needs to be done, he’s promised fans the likes of billiards, darts, a garden and a small clubhouse.

The pub will be serving up 100% British-grown food as well as a variety of drinks made by Hawkstone and brewed by Clarkson and the Cotswold Brewing Co.

This is just another step in the fight between himself and the West Oxfordshire District Council who don’t seem enthusiastic about the idea of Jeremy running any sort of food service business from his farm.

