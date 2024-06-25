Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper shares cancer diagnosis update

25 June 2024, 10:24 | Updated: 25 June 2024, 10:38

Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm
Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime/X: @Clarksonfarm1

Clarkson’s Farm fan favourite Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and has recently shared an update on his condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson’s Farm's Gerald Cooper revealed in season three of the Amazon Prime series that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was not present for most of the season as he was away receiving radiotherapy.

The west countryman's presence was sorely missed on the show as his relationship with Jeremy Clarkson always brought a smile and laugh to fans' faces. He was joined by the likes of Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Andy Cato, Lucca Allen and Charlie Ireland in the running and working of Diddly Squat Farm.

But Gerald’s now posted a health update on Clarkson’s Farm’s official Twitter account and it’s good news!

Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real
Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

On the 23rd of June, the account posted an adorable photo of a beaming Gerald wearing a knitted sweater with sheep on it, with the caption “A healthy and happy Gerald!”

From the sounds of it, Gerald’s back to his usual self and has been declared cancer-free. The man can go back to his incomprehensible grumblings and take on his new role as Head of Farm Security with vigour.

Whilst Gerald was absent for the majority of season three of Clarkson’s Farm, he did make an appearance towards the end of the show and fans had hoped his heath was on an upward turn. With this official confirmation, viewers have been celebrating in the comments section of the post.

"Can’t like this enough, we love Gerald!" someone wrote under the tweet, whilst another added, “Brilliant news. A proper fighter our Gerald. Looking forward to seeing your next series.”

A third wrote, “Good to see him back on form. Looking forward to watching him in the next series,” a fourth also commented, “He’s looking so well I’m so pleased snd he’s really rocking that jumper. Gerald is fanflippingtabulous and we love him.”

Whilst everyone congratulated Gerald on the fantastic news, his knitted sheep sweater seemed to really be making an impact… could that be an item we might be able to get in the future at the Diddly Squat Farm Shop? Fingers crossed!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam

What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where Love Island filmed? All the location details revealed

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

Trending on Heart

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix

New Amsterdam cast revealed as series makes its Netflix debut

Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years

Celine Dion's most iconic songs ranked

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Who are Celine Dion's children? Their names, ages, jobs and close bond revealed

Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour

Is Celine Dion going on tour? Everything we know about future concerts

Fans are wondering if there will be anymore series of New Amsterdam

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Hercules the Musical is opening in London next summer

Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date

Events

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Liverpool timings: When does the show start and finish at Anfield Stadium?
Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

Weather

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in a heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

News

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill

What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

News

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed