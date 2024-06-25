Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper shares cancer diagnosis update

Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime/X: @Clarksonfarm1

Clarkson’s Farm fan favourite Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and has recently shared an update on his condition.

Clarkson’s Farm's Gerald Cooper revealed in season three of the Amazon Prime series that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was not present for most of the season as he was away receiving radiotherapy.

The west countryman's presence was sorely missed on the show as his relationship with Jeremy Clarkson always brought a smile and laugh to fans' faces. He was joined by the likes of Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Andy Cato, Lucca Allen and Charlie Ireland in the running and working of Diddly Squat Farm.

But Gerald’s now posted a health update on Clarkson’s Farm’s official Twitter account and it’s good news!

Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

On the 23rd of June, the account posted an adorable photo of a beaming Gerald wearing a knitted sweater with sheep on it, with the caption “A healthy and happy Gerald!”

From the sounds of it, Gerald’s back to his usual self and has been declared cancer-free. The man can go back to his incomprehensible grumblings and take on his new role as Head of Farm Security with vigour.

Whilst Gerald was absent for the majority of season three of Clarkson’s Farm, he did make an appearance towards the end of the show and fans had hoped his heath was on an upward turn. With this official confirmation, viewers have been celebrating in the comments section of the post.

A healthy and happy Gerald! pic.twitter.com/XkQLUtjn8i — ClarksonsFarm (@ClarksonsFarm1) June 23, 2024

"Can’t like this enough, we love Gerald!" someone wrote under the tweet, whilst another added, “Brilliant news. A proper fighter our Gerald. Looking forward to seeing your next series.”

A third wrote, “Good to see him back on form. Looking forward to watching him in the next series,” a fourth also commented, “He’s looking so well I’m so pleased snd he’s really rocking that jumper. Gerald is fanflippingtabulous and we love him.”

Whilst everyone congratulated Gerald on the fantastic news, his knitted sheep sweater seemed to really be making an impact… could that be an item we might be able to get in the future at the Diddly Squat Farm Shop? Fingers crossed!