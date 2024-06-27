Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

Jeremy Clarkson has teased fans of Clarkson's Farm after posting a picture on Instagram of the most unexpected occurrence in the Cotswolds, where Diddly Squat Farm is located.

Jeremy Clarkson knew exactly what he was doing when he decided to post on Instagram in the last week of June.

Sending Clarkson Farm fans into a frenzy after posting an obscure photo of an exotic animal, speculation has grown that the Top Gear star has bizarre plans for Diddly Squat Farm.

This news comes after the Clarkson’s Farm team, including Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland and Lisa Hogan, shared that head of farm security Gerald Cooper, had been announced cancer-free.

Jeremy Clarkson's come up with 'big ideas' for his farm a number of times to Charlie Ireland's dismay. Picture: X: @clarksonsfarm1

As season three of Clarkson’s Farm dropped in May 2024, filming for season four is already underway, which makes Jeremy’s post all that more meaningful.

The relatively new farmer posted a picture of a cloudy blue sky and from the bottom of the image a small head of a giraffe can be seen popping out. Jeremy then captioned the image "In the Cotswolds today."

With Diddly Squat Farm positioned in between Chadlington and Chipping North in the north tip of the Cotswolds, fans have speculated that the giraffe may be currently residing there.

One user commented on the image, writing "Is this the newest farm project," they questioned, as did another fan who wrote, "Next venture? Clarkson’s animal park?"

Is Jeremy planning to open a small safari experience on the farm? He’s been notorious on the show for coming up with terrible ‘big ideas,’ that leave land agent Charlie shaking his head in disappointment.

One fan referenced this by commenting, "Charlie, I’ve had another idea…" and Jeremy’s fans seem equally stressed about the millionaire’s impulsivity, "Oh god. He bought a giraffe" they wrote in the comments.

Because Jeremy left his post incredibly vague, it’s difficult to say whether he has any intention of importing exotic animals onto his property or whether he was simply enjoying a summer day at Cotswold Wildlife Park & Gardens.

The latter does seem more likely…